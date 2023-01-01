Tycho Brahe Planetarium

Explore the heavens at Copenhagen's planetarium, with its state-of-the-art equipment capable of projecting more than 7500 stars, planets and galaxies in its domed Space Theatre. The centre also screens IMAX and 3D films on subjects ranging from dinosaurs to the Galápagos Islands. While the films are narrated in Danish, English-language headphones are available at the ticket counter (20kr).

The planetarium was named after the famed Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe (1546–1601), whose creation of precision astronomical instruments allowed him to make exact observations of planets and stars, and paved the way for the discoveries made by later astronomers.