Two of the Danes greatest passions – design and cycling – meet in spectacular fashion with Cykelslangen, or Cycle Snake. Designed by local architects Dissing + Weitling, the 235-metre-long cycling path evokes a slender ribbon, its gently curving form contrasting dramatically against the area's block-like architecture. The elevated path winds its way from Bryggebro (Brygge Bridge) west to Fisketorvet Shopping Centre, delivering a cycling experience that's nothing short of whimsical.

To reach the path on public transport, catch bus 34 to Fisketorvet Shopping Centre. The best way to reach it, however, is on a bike, as Cykelslangen is only accessible to cyclists.