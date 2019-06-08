Fin de siècle architecture meets with an eclectic mix of art at Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. The collection is divided into two parts: Northern Europe's largest booty of antiquities, and an elegant collection of 19th-century Danish and French art. The latter includes the largest collection of Rodin sculptures outside of France and no less than 47 Gauguin paintings. These are displayed along with works by greats like Cézanne, Van Gogh, Pissarro, Monet and Renoir.

At the museum's heart is a delightful glass-domed conservatory, replete with palm trees and a gorgeous cafe that's especially welcoming in the Danish winter.

An added treat for visitors is the August/September Summer Concert Series. One-hour performances of classical music are held in the museum's concert hall, which is evocatively lined with life-size statues of Roman patricians. The concerts usually take place on Sundays around noon; see the website for exact times and prices.