Set to reopen in 2020 after a major refurbishment, Visit Carlsberg explores the history of Danish beer from 1370 BC (yes, they carbon-dated a bog girl who was found in a peat bog caressing a jug of well-aged brew). The centre is adjacent to the architecturally whimsical Carlsberg brewery and its exhibits offer insight into Carlsberg's history, the brewing process, as well as access to the brewery's stables and famous Jutland dray horses.

The self-guided tour ends at the bar, where you can knock back two beers (or soft drinks), included in the admission price. Guided tours are also available.

From April to September, a free shuttle bus service runs between the Visit Carlsberg and the Royal Hotel at Vesterbrogade 6 (right beside Central Station). Buses run hourly from 11am to 5pm; Visit Carlsberg tickets can be purchased on board.

See the website for updates on Visit Carlsberg's refurbishment and scheduled reopening.