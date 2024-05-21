You've booked your dream backpacking trip. There’s nothing standing between you and the unforgettable adventure that’s about to unfold. Except...you haven't started packing yet.

Not sure where to begin? Whether you're traveling around one country or 10, we'll help you avoid backache and broken zippers with this essential guide to packing for a backpacking trip.

Choosing a backpack that fits well will ensure you're comfortable on the road © kiszon pascal / Getty Images

How to pick the right backpack

Before you decide what you're taking, you need to determine what to take it in. With so many backpack brands and models to choose from, finding the right one for you can seem like an overwhelming task. The web is rife with advice from people who insist you can travel for six months with nothing but a postage-stamp-sized carry-on, while others woefully recall their experience of lugging a fully loaded 90L pack around the world.

The sweet spot lies somewhere in the middle: a 40–70L backpack is fine for a long-term trip. The trick is to avoid stuffing it too full. First-time travelers are often tempted to take everything but the kitchen sink (just in case!), but limiting your backpack space is the best way to avoid this common pitfall.

Something like the Kelty Redwing 50 for men or women is a great option. The durable 50L pack has an internal frame and performs well whether you're out on the trails or jumping from hostel to hostel.

If you can, go into an outdoors store to try on a range of backpacks for size and fit. A rucksack that your 6ft-tall, broad-shouldered travel companion finds comfortable might not be right for you if you have a much smaller frame. Make sure you spend time adjusting the shoulder straps, back length and hip straps to check that it fits your own body well.

Remember to take a good-quality day pack, too. You can store it inside your backpack or use it as hand luggage. We like the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack. At just over 5oz (around 150g), it's not going to weigh you down when you're not using it.

Packing cubes will help to stop clean clothes from smelling like dirty socks © Mystockimages / Getty Images

Packing cubes and compression sacks

When it comes to maximizing space in your backpack, stuffing socks inside shoes will only get you so far. Believe me – compression sacks are your new best friends. Besides saving considerable space, they can protect clothing from grime and spillages, and you can separate your dirty laundry from that holy grail of backpacker apparel: clean underwear.

You can also use packing cubes to store individual outfits if you’re going somewhere where it'll be difficult to sift through the contents of your backpack. This can be particularly useful if you're camping or staying in cramped conditions, such as a sailboat or camper van.

For the ultimate in packing cubes, try Shake Pak. They're built to last and come in assorted sizes.

To contain shampoo explosions and allow for easy access, keep toiletries in a good-quality, transparent, waterproof bag, such as these TSA-approved toiletry bags.

Always pack versatile clothing

It might take a little extra planning, but the easiest way to look half-decent on the road is to pack a “capsule wardrobe.” You don't have to create a Pinterest board, though (unless you really want to). Even just sticking to a neutral color scheme and packing plenty of layers will mean that you can mix and match outfits easily. You may be surprised at how many looks you can create from a few tops and some cleverly chosen accessories.

A large statement scarf or sarong is a great multipurpose item: it keeps you warm, doubles as a cushion for long bus journeys and can cover your shoulders and/or hair when visiting sacred places. The versatile Mer Sea travel wrap is both cozy and chic, and comes with its own bag.

Pack a basic first-aid kit and a few comforts © Emma Sparks / Lonely Planet

Health essentials and creature comforts

You know you need a first-aid kit. But be strategic: unless you’re going somewhere so remote that you’ll have no access to key medicines or supplies, you probably don’t need 12 packs of painkillers and a liter of liquid skin.

A pack containing Band-Aids and blister patches, some painkillers, antiseptic cream, antihistamine, travel sickness tablets and prescription medications/contraceptives should suffice (along with your soon-to-be-treasured anti-diarrhea pills and laxatives).

For the sake of your mental health, pack earplugs, an eye mask and — if you know you struggle to nod off – a calming lavender essential oil roll-on:

These earplugs are reusable and moldable, so they'll work well no matter the shape of your ears.

This silk eye mask from Slip feels soft and lightweight on your face and will block out light on long-haul flights or in hostels without blackout curtains.

For a restful slumber, try the NOW organic Lavender calming blend. This essential oil is certified organic and non-GMO.

Eco-friendly kit

It’s 2024. The “take only pictures, leave only footprints” backpacker mantra is no longer enough. Pack a reusable water bottle (with an in-built filter if necessary) like the stainless steel LifeStraw Go. Wherever possible, look for packaging-free or refillable toiletries, rather than opting for multiple travel minis. Bring lightweight bamboo straws and cutlery like Greenzla's travel cutlery set, which comes in a neat roll with a brush for cleaning.

And don't forget environmentally-friendly sunscreen like Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+, which is safe for coral reefs and EWG-certified.

Even if they claim to be biodegradable, wet wipes can clog sewage systems, particularly in less-developed countries. Instead, take a flannel or muslin cloth for thorough face washing. Zero-waste sanitary products (reusable towels, menstrual cups or period-friendly underwear) will minimize costs and take up less backpack space too.

You'll likely need to reserve packing space for several devices and charging equipment © Kostikova / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Tech and entertainment

Digital nomad or not, chances are you’ll be taking some tech. Even if you're only taking a smartphone, you’ll need a charger, a global adaptor and a portable battery (a life-saver if you’re dependent on mapping apps). Throw in a laptop, camera, GoPro, drone and Kindle and your inventory suddenly got a whole lot more valuable...and much heavier. Keep tech items in your hand luggage wherever possible and, to echo the station announcements you’ll soon be hearing everywhere, never leave your bag unattended.

Do some digital packing too: download crucial apps before you leave home to avoid flaky wi-fi or expensive roaming charges. If you’re a paperback fan (or love a good guidebook) don’t take more than one or two – you can switch them at book swaps as you go.

Padlocks and backup documents

A mini padlock on your backpack zippers will help deter anyone from pinching whatever you last stuffed into the top of your bag, while larger ones are handy for hostel lockers (they usually sell them at an inflated price if you’re stuck). It’s worth taking hard photocopies of your passport, driving license and insurance documents, or at least a USB stick with the digital versions, in case any get lost or stolen.

What not to pack

Sleeping bag : most hostels ban these to help prevent the spread of bedbugs and will provide clean sheets instead.

: most hostels ban these to help prevent the spread of bedbugs and will provide clean sheets instead. Hairdryer and high heels: you'll soon find yourself embracing the laid-back look – you can always visit a local salon if you want to look especially glam for an evening out.

you'll soon find yourself embracing the laid-back look – you can always visit a local salon if you want to look especially glam for an evening out. Neck pillow: it will add too much bulk unless it’s inflatable. And even then, is it really worth it?

it will add too much bulk unless it’s inflatable. And even then, is it really worth it? Anything of true sentimental value: insurance can’t replace the irreplaceable. Leave heirloom jewelry at home.

insurance can’t replace the irreplaceable. Leave heirloom jewelry at home. A standard towel: or so say... most travelers. But some will swear that microfiber towels just don't do the job, and will pack a regular towel just in case – which takes us to this article’s caveat: everyone’s different. If you really want to take something, just take it. If it turns out to be a dead weight, you can always post it back home or donate it while you're on the road.

