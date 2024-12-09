The idea of traveling alone can be daunting, but once you've checked into your hotel and hit the streets looking for your first meal, any nerves will give way to the thrill of being somewhere new. But there’s an art to planning the perfect solo adventure ⁠– and choosing the right destination is the key. With 2025 just around the corner, it's a great time to start thinking about where to take your first (or next) solo trip.

Whether you're embarking on an epic cross-country tour or taking an impulsive city break, some places are better for solo travelers than others. Certain destinations are suited for solitude, while in others travelers are naturally thrown together, making it easy to meet new people. Whatever you’re looking for, a dream trip awaits if you're ready to go alone.

We asked our expert writers to share their favorite solo travel spots worldwide; here are 23 of the best.

Iceland has plenty of incredible landscapes to explore. Getty Images

The best places for solo travelers in Europe

1. Iceland

Recommended by John Garry

Don’t let oozing volcanoes scare you away. In 2024, Iceland was named the world’s safest country and the third happiest place on earth. Base yourself in Reykjavík, the country’s capital, to see why Iceland deserves both superlatives. The walkable old town mixes cosmopolitan and cozy with its hodgepodge of history museums, excellent restaurants, cozy cafes and corrugated-iron homes dipped in cheery pastels that brighten winter’s darkness.

Then there’s the natural surroundings. Unlike many adventure destinations – packed with predatory animals and venomous insects – you have little to fear on Iceland’s hiking trails. The only meat-eating wild mammal here is the human-averse Arctic fox. If your summer hike runs later than expected, you won’t contend with darkness thanks to 24-hour sunlight. Don’t count on getting turned around, either. Icelanders say, “If you’re lost in the woods, stand up,” due to the country’s sparse forests of tiny trees.

Take day trips from Reykjavík to see the Golden Circle’s powerful waterworks, drive along the south coast for black sand beaches or spend a few hours soaking in a thermal pool (try tourist-packed Sky Lagoon or local favorite Laugardalslaug). You could even spend a week circling Iceland on the easily navigable Ring Road. It’s Disney World for geology geeks – and without fellow passengers, you can stop whenever you want to wow at the splendor.

Left: Enjoy a pastel de nata at a nice bakery. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet Right: Enjoy a beautiful view over Lisbon. Kevin Murray for Lonely Planet

2. Lisbon, Portugal

Recommended by Kerry Walker

Some capitals feel standoffish and so ungraspably huge that you’re instantly out of your depth as a solo traveler. But not so in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, where the welcome is as warm as a friend’s abraço (hug). Sitting astride the broad blue arm of the Tagus River, Lisboa lifts moods instantly, with its painterly light, Atlantic breezes and vintage trams rollercoastering through narrow, azulejo-tiled streets. Knockout looks aside, Lisbon is a relaxed, good-natured, sociable city. Its hilly topography breaks it down into bite-sized, village-like chunks, giving it an intimacy most big cities lack.

While you’ll be drawn to big-hitter sights like the high-on-a-hill Moorish castle and UNESCO-listed, fairy-tale monastery in riverside Belém, you would be wise to stray into less touristy territory ⁠— Lisbon is all about the little details. Get up early to wander the cobbled, alley-woven Alfama before the crowds arrive, bite into an oven-warm, cinnamon-dusted pastel de nata at a cozy bakery like Manteigaria, toast strangers with a ginjinha (sour cherry liqueur) at a cubby-hole bar like A Ginjinha, and hang out with guitar-strumming students and loved up couples at Miradouro de Santa Catarina as the sun sets over the river and Ponte 25 de Abril bridge. Join a backstreet food or street art tour. Walk, talk, make amigos – Lisbon is a city of solo travel dreams.

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the ­pavement cafes in Chora. Milan Gonda/Shutterstock

3. Alonissos, Greece

Recommended by Kerry Walker

There’s no denying the cinematic beauty of Skopelos of Mamma Mia! film fame, but its crowds belting out ABBA hits are not for everyone. If you’re solo tripping, you’ll find the same Aleppo pine-cloaked, cove-sculpted, turquoise sea-splashed loveliness one boat over on the wilder neighboring island of Alonissos in Greece’s Northern Sporades. The lack of day-trippers and big holiday masses gives it a delightfully welcoming vibe, where you can tune into the Greek siga, siga (go-slow) rhythm of moving from cliff-wrapped cove to taverna as cicadas strike up their dusk drone and grills fire up.

Go on foot, by boat, by bus or on a moped and you’ll unravel the lovely layers of this island: the cat-prowled alleys, white-blue houses and ­pavement cafes of the old capital, Chora, trails weaving through vine, olive grove and orchard to time-forgotten villages and icon-filled chapels. There's also a National Marine Park (one of Europe’s biggest), home to turtles, dolphins and rare Mediterranean monk seals, and Peristera Underwater Museum where you can dive down to a classical-era shipwreck. Getting here? Easy. It’s just an hour’s high-speed ferry ride from Skiathos.

Exploring the Copper Coast of Waterford is easy for solo travelers. Mark Fitzsimons/Getty Images

4. Copper Coast, Ireland

Recommended by Kerry Walker

The Copper Coast? Say what? If you haven’t heard of this gorgeously rugged swathe of coast in the south of Ireland, you aren’t alone – but you are missing a trick. A quieter, less-raved-about, equally lovely alternative to the increasingly busy west-coast Wild Atlantic Way, this 25km (15-mile) stretch of shore between Kilfarrasy and Stradbally in County Waterford is pure drama. It’s battered by booming waves, defined by the tides, shaped by 460-million-year-old rocks and dotted with historic copper mines (all the focus of a UNESCO Global Geopark).

For solo travelers, its beauty lies in its compact dimensions – even if you don’t drive, you can see the lot by bike or on foot. Tourists here are comparatively few, so everywhere the welcome is as warm and comforting as a bowl of Irish stew on a chilly winter’s night.

The mellow, walkable city of Waterford ⁠— located on a gentle curve in the River Suir and just a whisper away from the coast ⁠— makes a cracking springboard for exploring, with its chilled atmosphere, Georgian architecture and rich Viking heritage. Raining outside? Head to Waterford Treasures, a series of quirky museums that include the Museum of Time, the Medieval Museum and the Irish Wake Museum. Waterford is also a place where you can tap into the craic, with a cracking food scene, a sprinkling of old-school pubs and a roster of upbeat festivals. From here, take a deep dive into the coast, edging west to hike to cliff, cave and rock stack, and visit Iron Age hillforts and Celtic saintly sights. For a true flavor of the coast, hook onto an insightful guided seaweed forage on the beach with wild food expert Marie Power.

Hire a bike and see more of Munich. Shutterstock

5. Munich, Germany

Recommended by John Garry

Everyone makes friends while slurring Schlager songs during Munich’s annual Oktoberfest, but Bavaria’s epicenter offers much more than clinking beer steins. You could spend an entire trip bingeing the city’s 80-plus museums, scanning centuries of art at the Pinakothek trio, walking royal halls at the Residenz München or going full throttle at the BMW Museum. You might also spend your time outside – biking along the Isar, crafting picnics from goods sold at the alfresco Viktualienmarkt, then dipping into Englischer Garten’s Eisbach on summer’s hottest days. And, of course, there are plenty of beer gardens (perhaps Zum Flaucher) where you might meet local lager lovers.

There’s also plenty to do on day trips outside the city – and thanks to Germany’s fast, efficient train system, you don’t need a rental car to get there. Take a mountain rail to Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, or chug to the bucolic lake town Tegernsee for swimming, cycling and savoring local cheese. Cross the border to Salzburg, Austria, to practice your best Maria von Trapp yodel – or zip to Schloss Neuschwanstein and pretend you’re German royalty.

Sikkim's welcoming capital, Gangtok, is the kind of place where it's easy to meet new people. Getty Images

The best places for solo travelers in Asia

6. Sikkim, India

Recommended by Akanksha Singh

Perhaps it’s because the Kingdom of Sikkim only joined India in 1975 after its monarchy was abolished, but it’s equal parts tragedy and treasure that the state of Sikkim isn’t as well-known as it should be. After all, Sikkim offers solo travelers that perfect mix of safety, culture, adventure, and affordability. But then again, so do many places. What makes Sikkim unique is how much it fits into its borders: snowcapped Himalayan peaks and glacial lakes, Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, a slew of unspoiled hiking trails, and a habitat for the endangered ⁠— and adorable ⁠— red panda.

Plus, it offers a sort of urban life that’s uniquely Sikkimese: Sikkim’s hill station capital, Gangtok, has that usual blend of shopping, clubs and pubs, but it’s not unusual for people across the capital to know each other. You’ll make a friend at a pub, talking about the local football team and sipping the local Dansberg beer, head to a club and bump into your new friend’s cousin, and end the night with sha phaley (bread stuffed with meat and cabbage) and momos (dumplings) with yet another coincidental bump-in.

Left: Chiang Mai is great for admiring temples. Tanakrit Wattanasiri/239 Studio for Lonely Planet Right: Enjoy the many streets foods available in Chiang Mai. Tanakrit Wattanasiri/239 Studio for Lonely Planet

7. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Recommended by Aydan Stuart

As a country already well ingrained on the backpacker trail, Thailand has a fair share of solo-friendly destinations, with Chiang Mai topping that list. Finding your tribe in the Old City couldn’t be easier, with an endless selection of guesthouses, hostels and hotels – each with its own style and social events. There’s also a vibrant digital nomad scene, with places like Alt_ Chiang Mai designed to help newcomers make friends and find their feet. In between, a plethora of temples, cafes, bars and restaurants down every street leave you both spoiled for choice and safe in the knowledge that there’s always someone around.

Get to know yourself better by chatting to a monk at Wat Phra Singh, make friends over a wok at one of the many Thai cooking schools or meet fellow travelers at the backpacker haunt Zoe in Yellow. If you’re feeling adventurous, find the company of locals and practice your Thai in the Nimmanhaemin area – a buzzing and trendy hub of art, modernity and vibrant Chiang Mai nightlife.

You'll never get lonely on the buzzing Bui Vien Street in Ho Chi Minh City. David Bokuchava/Shutterstock

8. Vietnam

Recommended by James Pham

Vietnam has long been a top stop in Southeast Asia for solo travelers and it’s easy to see why. Vietnamese people are hospitable and friendly, so striking up a conversation isn't hard, especially with the many youths eager to practice their English. There's also a strong social drinking culture and it's not unusual for a group of friends to spontaneously invite solo travelers to join in a round of ice-cold beer. If you're in Ho Chi Minh City, head to Bui Vien Street (or Ta Hien Street in Hanoi's Old Quarter) where plastic stools spill out onto the street and there's a steady flow of freshly brewed beer being downed to some version of "cheers" in multiple languages. With a vibrant street food scene, solo diners will be spoiled for choice. And Vietnam is also budget-friendly for singles ⁠— larger cities offer cheap dorm rooms, and a private room in a humble guesthouse won't break the bank.

Solo travelers in Singapore will find plenty of dining companions at the city's many hawker stalls. Shutterstock

9. Singapore

Recommended by Winnie Tan

A compact metropolis with rich local culture and iconic sights all weaved into a vibrant city, Singapore is one of Asia’s most popular destinations for a reason. For solo travelers, discovering the city’s nooks and crannies on one's own is a joy. Journey on foot and take in all the sights, sounds, and scents of neighborhoods like Chinatown and Little India and maybe find a cool ice-cream parlor or speakeasy to escape the tropical heat; or spend a quiet afternoon marveling at the city’s museums and breathtaking icons like Gardens by the Bay. Singapore is also famous for its incredible food scene, and solo diners will fit in perfectly as they grab a seat among the hawker stalls.

Sightseeing and experiencing the city aside, Singapore’s reputation as one of the safest countries in Asia makes it a secure choice for solo travelers, and with cheap and well-connected public transport, getting around the city is a breeze. The multicultural nature of Singapore also makes communication easy whenever you find yourself in a pinch — English and Mandarin are widely spoken on top of other Southeast Asian languages and dialects.

High-speed rail means it's easier than ever to get to places like Bukhara. Shutterstock

10. Uzbekistan

Recommended by Daniel James Clarke

For centuries, the old Silk Road was the stuff of solo traveler nightmares. Bandits blighted the route, and traders crossed in camel caravans for security. Fast-forward to today, and traversing Uzbekistan's legendary trading posts is safe and seamless thanks to the high-speed Afrosiyob rail service. Hopping between the Silk Road's big hitters, such as Samarkand's turquoise tile-adorned madrassas flanking the Registan or Bukhara's mud-built, 5th-century Ark, has never been easier.

And like the caravanserais of old, modern-day Uzbek guesthouses ooze with hospitality en route. Sure, there's an ever-growing hostel scene, but traditional homestays offer family-style feasts and more local connections. And nowhere is the camaraderie and conversation more forthcoming than on the overnight, former Soviet-era sleeper trains. And while a 54-bed platzkart (open carriage) might sound like a modern-day travel nightmare, these epic desert-crossing odysseys often evolve into unforgettable shared spreads and chitchats with families pouring fresh tea. The hostel-on-wheels reward? The chance to explore far-flung Karakalpakstan on an intrepid and affordable off-road group tour, bedding down in a yurt at the edge of the fast-receding Aral Sea. Add all this together, and Uzbekistan is arguably the finest solo Silk Road experience Central Asia affords.

Admire the incredible beauty of Kōchi Castle as you explore Shikoku's least populated prefecture. MasaoTaira/Getty Images

11. Kōchi Prefecture, Japan

Recommended by Daniel James Clarke

Japan is synonymous with solo travel. Society celebrates dining alone, capsule hotels abound, and safety is of little concern. But if going solo in a metropolis of 37 million sounds overwhelming, trade Tokyo for Kōchi, Shikoku's least-populated prefecture. Edged by the Pacific, sprinkled with weathered-wood temples, and bragging a river so luminous it anointed a color – Niyodo Blue – this is perennial Japan.

Seeking spiritual solitude? Don an ajirogasa (bamboo hat) and embark on the Ohenro, an 88-temple, 1400km (870-mile) pilgrimage, often ambled alone. Herculean to complete, bite-size legs like coastal, cape-rounding Muroto Sanzan are an indelible taster. At night, sip regional tosa tea and share stories with fellow wayfarers in a minshuku: these family-run, affordable ryokans are usually priced per person, avoiding solo supplements.

Ponder the true meaning of solitude at Alcatraz, San Francisco's infamous prison island. Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

The best places for solo travelers in North America

12. San Francisco, USA

Recommended by John Garry

Forget expensive car rentals and ride shares, San Francisco’s temperate year-round weather makes strolling its neighborhoods delightful – and a trip on the Muni (the city’s network of buses, trains, streetcars and historic cable cars) takes passengers almost anywhere worth going. Hike along the coastal Lands End trail from Golden Gate Bridge, nosh sweets from Tartine while admiring the Mission’s murals – and if solo travel feels isolating, take a ferry to Alcatraz for perspective on what "solitary confinement" really means. The options don’t end there: you could find solitude among soaring redwoods at Muir Woods, take a trip to Angel Island for San Francisco views, or consider what Rodin’s The Thinker is pondering in the Legion of Honor Museum.

For solo LGBTIQ+ travelers, SF shines particularly bright. The City by the Bay has the highest percentage of LGBT residents in any US metro area and multiple rainbow-splattered gayborhoods to show for it. Flit between Castro bars, hang with SoMa’s leather daddies or sun on Dolores Park’s southwest corner, known as “Gay Beach”. You could visit for a queer-forward event too, be it June’s Pride or September’s Folsom Street Fair – when visitors explore their inner kinkster without judgment.

Left: Solo travelers can snack on bagels as they explore NYC. Beverly Logan/Getty Images Right: You won't get lonely on the busy streets of New York. Shutterstock

13. New York City, USA

Recommended by John Garry

NYC won’t let you get bored. Choose from more than 150 museums – including the Met, the largest museum in the western hemisphere. Sidle into speakeasies around the East Village or dance until dawn at a warehouse in Queens. See chorus kids kicking at a Broadway matinee, catch an avant-garde evening show Off-Broadway then cap it off with late-night burlesque at the Slipper Room. If you’re craving company, join a meet-up group with like-minded locals.

There’s something for everyone: feminist birders, LGBTIQ+ runners, word nerds who like reading together, and food enthusiasts willing to dine in a stranger’s apartment. And if you ever get homesick, the city’s glut of global cuisine – representing more than 150 countries – is ready to serve your comfort food of choice.

NYC might get a bad rep for being expensive – and it can be – so take advantage of solo travel hacks. Stay at an affordable hotel (try the Jane or Pod Brooklyn), eat on the cheap (pizza and bagels, hello!) and take advantage of free city spots like the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park and the Staten Island Ferry. The best part: getting around is a breeze. The 24-hour subway system is always ready to usher you home after a long day of hoofing through the city that doesn’t sleep.

Puerto Rico offers amazing outdoor adventures, like following hiking trails through El Yunque National Forest. Shutterstock

14. Puerto Rico

Recommended by John Garry

San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Spanish-speaking, English-friendly capital combines Viejo San Juan’s stately colonial architecture with graffitied Santurce’s laid-back Caribbean cool. It’s relatively easy to get around via Uber – so you can zoom safely from sugar-sand shores near Condado’s hotels to the old city’s historic fortresses and beyond. Once night descends, boogie Boricua-style with locals at La Factoría, a six-room cocktail bar where friendly salsa dancers set the floor aflame with fancy footwork.

Most of Puerto Rico’s top sites are no more than an hour from San Juan, making adventures outside the city easy to reach by car. Hike along the well-marked trails of tropical rainforest El Yunque, join a group tour through the caves of Río Tanamá or spend a night at El Pretexto – a food-forward lodge where everyone sidles up to the same table for farm-fresh dinners. Or you could simply set up camp on one of the island’s many free-to-visit beaches. Who needs human friends when you can swim with tropical fish and sea turtles?

Go for a solo dip in one of Tulum's incredible cenotes. Shutterstock

15. Tulum, Mexico

Recommended by Luke Waterson

Chilled-out party town Tulum sits on one of the Riviera Maya’s loveliest stretches of beach ⁠— and is easily reached, with convenient flight connections to the US and Europe. Here, solo travelers can sunbathe, marvel at one of Mexico’s most photogenic Mayan ruins perched on the Tulum clifftops or explore Parque Nacional Tulum nearby, an enticing expanse of mangrove with cenotes (limestone sinkholes) where you can take a dip in delightfully blue-green freshwater.

Should you be inclined to meet fellow adventurers, Tulum’s well-developed hostel scene obliges, while the atmospheric open-air restaurants and bars both in town and at the beach can be great places to meet people. It’s easy to be sociable and solitary at the same time, too. Make some friends on a group trip out to the best-preserved tract of the Yucatán peninsula’s coastline, isolated Reserva Biósfera de Sian Ka’an, a wildlife-replete tract of tropical forests, mangroves and coves. There, appeal to your introverted side as you float quietly by boat on the lookout for dolphins and turtles, listening to the haunting soundtrack of howler monkeys, and snorkel the northern hemisphere’s largest coral reef.

Enjoy the views of Quito from above on the TelefériQo cable car. Diana Zuleta/Shutterstock

The best places for solo travelers in Central and South America

16. Quito, Ecuador

Recommended by Sheri-kae McLeod

You don’t need companions on a trip to Quito, Ecuador, as flying solo will allow you to truly immerse yourself in the city’s historical allure, breathtaking landscapes and tapestry of diverse cultures. The UNESCO-designated Old Town is a testament to this rich heritage, adorned with colonial architecture, charming plazas and revered landmarks like the Basílica del Voto Nacional and Plaza Grande. Wander along its cobblestone pathways, delve into museums, and soak in the city's captivating history.

Quito is enveloped by natural splendor, and it’s easy to join a group tour to nearby wonders such as Cotopaxi National Park, the equatorial line at Mitad del Mundo, or the awe-inspiring TelefériQo cable car ride, treating you to panoramic vistas of the city and its encircling mountains. Take a solo stroll to explore markets like Mercado Artesanal La Mariscal, perfect for picking up unique souvenirs, or venture into La Ronda Street, famed for its artisanal shops, cozy cafes and live musical performances.

Explore the incredible Caye Caulker, easy to reach from Belize's mainland. Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

17. Belize

Recommended by Bailey Freeman

Bite-sized Belize is an excellent place for you to get a taste of Central America with a dash of Caribbean flavor. Why is this friendly country good for solo travelers? For one, its size: you can drive from the Mexican border to Belize’s southernmost town in less than six hours, and from the coast to the Guatemalan border in two. You’ll be treated to incredible historic Maya sites, biodiverse jungles teeming with fauna and gorgeous coasts home to culturally rich towns. More interested in Belize’s famous cayes? Water taxis and puddle jumpers abound, so you won’t have any trouble making the hop to your island paradise. Solo travelers will enjoy the accessibility of so many different kinds of travel experiences, and those who really like to go it alone will also enjoy the lack of resort culture compared to other similar destinations — things are small and local, perfect for a party of one.

Cuzco is a great city to meet other travelers. Paul Biris/Getty Images

18. Cuzco, Peru

Recommended by Luke Waterson

The beauty of Cuzco is that it can feel like the most ancient, tradition-rich city in Peru's Andes and still offer up all the contemporary comforts you want. The mind-boggling variety of must-do trips that begin in the historic hub of the Inca Empire ⁠— from that obligatory visit to the continent’s most fabled set of ruins, Machu Picchu, through to forays into Peru’s most stringently protected swathe of jungle, Parque Nacional Manu ⁠— mean you’re sure to encounter a greater mix of other travelers than anywhere else in the country. Every Peru-bound backpacker stops by, and often for weeks at a time, so you’re likely to bump into the same folks several times, increasing opportunities for bonding. Cuzco’s DNA reflects this in the eclectic assortment of hostels, bars and clubs scattered throughout the fetching city center, each of which provides further chances to meet like-minded adventurers. And it’s in every solo traveler’s interest to do just that, given the savings you can make on excursions as part of a group to Manu or the myriad photogenic Inca ruins in the Sacred Valley nearby.

Hike to the summit of the Piton de la Fournaise. Shutterstock

The best places for solo travelers in Africa

19. Réunion

Recommended by Victoria Gill

As you travel off the coast of southern Africa, past Madagascar and deep into the Indian Ocean to arrive at Réunion, prepare to be welcomed with views of volcano-backed creperies that show off the island’s curious hybrid of tropical paradise and French savoir-faire.

Solo travelers will be welcomed in the sprawling city of Saint-Denis, which is a fantastic jumping-off point to the waterfalled interior, where trekking, river bathing and canyoning will keep visitors very busy. The most incredible experience may be reaching the peak of Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It’s a two-hour hike to reach its magnetic caldera, with subterranean lava tunnels to be explored.

The impenetrable marine waters ringing the island – Réunion’s seas are so shark-infested that swimming and surfing beyond reefs are banned – tend to corral visitors towards the Riviera-esque restaurants, beach bars and street markets of this French overseas territory’s coastal towns. Holiday rentals and mountain resorts are nestled throughout the undulating, lush UNESCO-protected interior wilderness of pitons, forests and cirques.

Morocco's coastal towns offer up loads of places to stay and great beaches to relax on. Shutterstock

20. Taghazout, Aourir and Tamraght, Morocco

Recommended by Helen Ranger

The coast north of the city of Agadir on Morocco's Atlantic shores is booming. The once-sleepy villages of Taghazout, Aourir and Tamraght now sport dozens of places to stay, from simple hostels to five-star hotels and hole-in-the-wall coffee spots to fancy barista-style cafes, cocktail bars and concept stores. The attraction? Superb, easily accessible surf spots, sunshine and long sandy beaches.

It’s the ideal environment for solo travelers to relax in the friendly vibe and even take a few surfing classes. With surfing comes yoga, and several places offer yoga retreats, or surf and yoga combinations (try Surf Berbere or Surf and Friends). Getting around is easy, too. Take the no. 32 bus from Agadir that calls at Tamraght, Aourir and Taghazout, hire a bike to cycle between villages or take the Souk to Surf shuttle. But it’s not all about surf and stretch. Check out the artisan shops at Bab Taghazout in Aourir, indulge in a massage at La Petite Palmeraie (women only) or the Tamraght Spa House, take a camel ride on the beach or even try out the outdoor gym equipment along the promenade.

Left: A massive rock tower, resembling an index finger bursts out of the jungle and rises into the sky Right: Admire the beaches by the Fortaleza de Sao Sebastiao (Fort of Saint Sebastian). Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

21. São Tomé and Príncipe

Recommended by Marisa Paska

Off the coast of West Africa, the tiny island of São Tomé, and its even smaller sister island, Príncipe, form one of the safest, most lush and least-visited African nations – one that's perfect for solo travelers looking for a different sort of adventure.

São Tomé and Principe are naturally fertile landscapes where everything grows in abundance. Development may be slow but life is leve-leve (easy-easy), the beaches are quiet and pristine and there are enough dirt roads to keep you traveling sunset after sunset. Spend your days relaxing on the pristine sands that ring the islands, sampling fabulous seafood dishes with swordfish, spider crab and octopus. Stare in awe at the needle-like spike of Cão Grande and hike through the islands’ lush interiors. Travel lightly, move slowly, and you're sure to find joy in the people you meet along the way.

The Gold Coast is a perfect place to relax. Darren Tierney/Shutterstock

The best places for solo travelers in Australia and New Zealand

22. Gold Coast, Australia

Recommended by Jessica Lockhart

Some Australians will try to convince you that the Gold Coast is a tourist trap for two types of travelers: kids begging their parents to take them to amusement parks like Wet’n’Wild or Dreamworld; or the tanned-and-toned hens and bucks (bachelor and bachelorette) party attendees that spill out onto the Gold Coast’s oceanside streets.

But there’s a softer, decidedly more solo side to the Gold Coast that often gets overlooked. The wellness capital of Australia, it’s home to several award-winning spas and lifestyle retreats hidden high in the lush hinterlands. For example, travel through the gates of the 200-hectare (500-acre) Gwinganna (famously co-owned by Hugh Jackman) and the world will melt away as you start your mornings practicing qigong while wallabies hop past. Your afternoons will be spent at the spa (the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere), where treatments include all the standards (massages and facials) plus the innovative (equine-assisted therapy and tarot card reading). Affordable day spa versions also exist, including the Bathhouse at Ground at Currumbin, where a soak session starts at just AUD$40 (US$26). One of the biggest benefits of solo travel is having the time to reflect and reassess – and there’s no better place to do it.

Take a day trip from Queenstown to the incredible Milford Sound. Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

23. Queenstown, New Zealand

Recommended by Jessica Lockhart

New Zealand (Aotearoa) regularly ranks as one of the top countries globally for solo travelers. It’s easy to navigate and incredibly safe, locals are friendly, and the scenery changes frequently enough that there’s always something new to capture your attention. But if you only have time for one spot, the South Island’s adrenaline epicenter of Queenstown is hard to beat. A hot spot for backpackers and working holiday visa holders, solo travelers are the rule, not the exception. You can save coin by booking into a private room in one of the city’s flashpackers and grabbing a takeaway meal from legendary Fergburger to eat by the lake. (Hot tip: Avoid the long line-up by calling ahead to order.)

Longing for a bit of company? Jump on a day tour to the Gibbston Valley’s wineries, Lord of the Rings filming locations, or further afield to the waterfalls and dramatic peaks of Milford Sound/Piopiotahi. Adventure and solo travel aren’t mutually exclusive – and Queenstown proves that’s the case.