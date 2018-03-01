Welcome to Peru
Peru is as complex as its most intricate and exquisite weavings. Festivals mark ancient rites, the urban vanguard beams innovation and nature brims with splendid diversity.
All Things Ancient
Visitors pilgrimage to the glorious Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, yet this feted site is just a flash in a 5000-year history of peoples. Explore the dusted remnants of Chan Chan, the largest pre-Columbian ruins in all the Americas. Fly over the puzzling geoglyphs etched into the arid earth at Nazca. Or venture into the rugged wilds that hem the stalwart fortress of Kuelap. Lima’s great museums reveal in full detail the sophistication, skill and passion of these lost civilizations. Visit remote communities and see how old ways live on. Immerse yourself, and you will leave Peru a little closer to the past.
Pleasure & the Palate
One existential question haunts all Peruvians: what to eat? Ceviche with slivers of fiery chili and corn, slow-simmered stews, velvety Amazonian chocolate – in the capital of Latin cooking, the choices dazzle. Great geographic and cultural diversity has brought ingredients ranging from highland tubers to tropical jungle fruits to a complex cuisine of Spanish, indigenous, African and Asian influence. The truth is, fusion existed here long before it came with airs. Explore the bounty of food markets. Sample grilled anticuchos (beef skewers) on the street corners and splurge a little on exquisite novoandina (Peruvian nouvelle cuisine).
Oh, Adventure
Giant sand dunes, chiseled peaks and Pacific breaks a few heartbeats away from the capital’s rush-hour traffic: from downtown Lima to smack-dab nowhere, this vast country translates to paradise for the active traveler. All the usual suspects – rafting, paragliding, zip lines and bike trails – are present. Spot scarlet macaws in the Amazon or catch the sunset over the dusty remnants of an ancient civilization. Take this big place in small bites and don't rush. Delays happen. Festivals can swallow you whole for days. And that’s when you realize: in Peru the adventure usually lies in getting there.
Life is a Carnival
Welcome to a place of mythical beliefs where ancient pageants unwind to the tune of booming brass bands. Peru's rich cultural heritage is never more real and visceral than when you are immersed streetside in the swirling madness of a festival. Deities of old are reincarnated as Christian saints, pilgrims climb mountains in the dead of night and icons are paraded through crowded plazas as once were the mummies of Inca rulers. History is potent here and still pulsing, and there is no better way to experience it.
Top experiences in Peru
Recent articles
Peru activities
Machu Picchu Day Trip from Cusco
Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.
Lima Airport Arrival Transfer
A representative will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it as you clear customs at Jorge Chavez International Airport and take you straight to your hotel. When making a booking, you must provide your arrival flight information and the name of your accommodation. Please select the correct option depending on your flight's arrival time.
Lima City Sightseeing Tour
Departing from your hotel, you'll head to the Lima Historical Center, the old side of the city and the capital of the Peruvian viceroyalty. Stop at the “Love Park” (Parque del Amor) built in a peculiar Gaudi style and where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Lima Bay. Next, you'll head over to the residential district of San Isidro where you'll be able to visit the “Huaca Pucllana,” a famous ceremonial center built before the Spaniards arrived. Visit the main square and enjoy a view of the Presidential and Municipal Palaces, two immense buildings whose grandeur is sure to capture your fascination.Then, it's on to the Lima Cathedral (in the Plaza de Armas) to visit the tomb of the Spanish Conqueror Francisco Pizarro. After, you'll visit the Santo Domingo Convent and it's expansive monastery. Other landmarks visited on this Lima sightseeing tour include the Museum of Religious Art and the Historical Center. You'll also have the opportunity to visit the Church of Santo Domingo, a place which holds the remains of two of the major saints of the colony: Santa Rosa de Lima and San Martin de Porres.
Sacred Valley of Incas, Pisac, Ollantaytambo Tour from Cusco
Travel back in time to the Sacred Valley of the Incas with a day that begins in Pisac. This native town was once where “exchange transactions” took place. In this type of transaction, customers would exchange one good for another instead of using currency. Visit the market of Pisac where you can purchase beautifully crafted products hand-made by the locals. On Sunday, the main attraction is a mass celebrated in Quechua and conducted in Spanish. It is attended by the mayors and their attendants who play traditional musical instruments called "pututos."Afterwards, you'll enjoy a typical Peruvian lunch (included in price) before visiting the fortress of Ollantaytambo and its main attraction, the Temple of the Sun. Built using massive stones, each one approximately 12 feet (3.5m) tall, this temple was used as a fortress during the time of the Incan civil war.
Cusco Airport Arrival Transfer
A representative will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it as you clear customs and will take you straight to your hotel. When making a booking, you must provide your arrival flight information and the name of your accommodation.
Lima Airport Departure Transfer
A representative will pick you up from your Lima hotel and take you to Jorge Chavez International Airport with enough time to make your departure flight back home.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Lima hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.