Cuzco

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Macchu Pichu sunset

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Welcome to the navel of the world. The undisputed archaeological capital of the Americas, Cuzco is the continent’s oldest continuously inhabited city and the gateway to Machu Picchu. Cosmopolitan Cuzco (also Cusco, or Qosq’o in Quechua) thrives with a measure of contradiction. Ornate cathedrals squat over Inca temples, massage hawkers ply the narrow cobblestone passages, a rural Andean woman feeds bottled water to her pet llama while the finest boutiques sell pricey alpaca knits.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Machu Picchu

    Museo Machu Picchu

    Cuzco

    This newish museum exhibits 360 pieces from Machu Picchu taken by Hiram Bingham's expeditions and recently returned by Yale University, including stone…

  • Cusco Planetarium

    Cusco Planetarium

    Cuzco

    An excellent way to explore the fascinating Inca cosmovision. They defined constellations of darkness as well as light, used astronomy to predict weather…

  • A large fountain and Cusco Cathedral in Plaza-de-Armas.

    La Catedral

    Cuzco

    A squatter on the site of Viracocha Inca’s palace, the cathedral was built using blocks pilfered from the nearby Inca site of Sacsaywamán. Its…

  • The temple of the sun or "Qorikancha" in Cusco during Inti Raymi (hence the solar disc), Peru.

    Qorikancha

    Cuzco

    If you visit only one Cuzco site, make it these Inca ruins forming the base of the colonial church and convent of Santo Domingo. Once the richest temple…

  • Museo Inka

    Museo Inka

    Cuzco

    The charmingly modest Museo Inka, a steep block northeast of the Plaza de Armas, is the best museum in town for those interested in the Incas. The…

  • Plaza de Armas

    Plaza de Armas

    Cuzco

    In Inca times, the plaza, called Huacaypata or Aucaypata, was the heart of the capital. Today it’s the nerve center of the modern city. Two flags usually…

  • Iglesia de La Compañía de Jesús

    Iglesia de La Compañía de Jesús

    Cuzco

    Built upon the palace of Huayna Cápac, the last inca to rule an undivided, unconquered empire, the church was built by the Jesuits in 1571 and…

  • Templo y Convento de La Merced

    Templo y Convento de La Merced

    Cuzco

    Cuzco’s third most important colonial church, La Merced was destroyed in the 1650 earthquake, but was quickly rebuilt. To the left of the church, at the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cuzco

A woman in a red and black jacket extends her arms as she looks over a vast mountain landscape.

History

Ditch the Rainbow Mountain crowds on this Peruvian hike

Feb 7, 2020 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cuzco with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cuzco