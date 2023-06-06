Arequipa

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sunset at Basilica Cathedral of Arequipa

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Other Peruvians joke that you need a different passport to enter Peru’s second-largest city. One-tenth the size of Lima, Arequipa is its pugnacious equal in terms of cuisine, historical significance and confident self-awareness.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Crosses in courtyard of Cloister of Orange Trees in Monasterio de Santa Catalina (Santa Catalina Monastery), Arequipa, Peru

    Monasterio de Santa Catalina

    Arequipa

    This convent shouldn’t be missed, even if you’ve overdosed on colonial edifices. Occupying a whole block and guarded by imposing high walls, it is one of…

  • Museo Santuarios Andinos

    Museo Santuarios Andinos

    Arequipa

    There’s an escalating drama to this theatrically presented museum, dedicated to the preserved body of a frozen ‘mummy,’ and its compulsory guided tour …

  • Museo de la Catedral

    Museo de la Catedral

    Arequipa

    A must for visitors who want to see more of Arequipa's cathedral, the included 45-minute bilingual tour of this 'museum' is actually a peek at the inner…

  • Yanahuara

    Yanahuara

    Arequipa

    This tranquil neighborhood makes for a pleasant, walkable excursion, with a mirador (lookout) as its centerpiece providing excellent views of Arequipa and…

  • La Catedral

    La Catedral

    Arequipa

    This beautiful building on the Plaza de Armas stands out for its stark white sillar (volcanic rock) and massive size – it's the only cathedral in Peru…

  • Convento y Museo de la Recoleta

    Convento y Museo de la Recoleta

    Arequipa

    Bibliophiles will delight in this musty monastery's huge library, which contains more than 20,000 dusty books and maps; the oldest volume dates to 1494…

  • Iglesia de La Compañía

    Iglesia de La Compañía

    Arequipa

    If Arequipa’s cathedral seems too big, an interesting antidote is this diminutive Jesuit church on the southeast corner of the Plaza de Armas. Proving…

  • Plaza de Armas

    Plaza de Armas

    Arequipa

    Arequipa’s main plaza, unblemished by modern interference, is a museum of the city’s sillar (volcanic rock) architecture – white, muscular and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Arequipa

Closeup of woman's hands as she weaves blanket in Peru.

Art

Artisanal Arequipa: Peru’s capital for modern makers

Apr 24, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Arequipa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Arequipa