This tranquil neighborhood makes for a pleasant, walkable excursion, with a mirador (lookout) as its centerpiece providing excellent views of Arequipa and El Misti through arches inscribed with poetry. To get here, go west on Puente Grau over the namesake bridge, and take the first right along Francisco Bolognesi hugging the park. Take the first left on Cuesta del Ángel and continue four blocks to Plaza Yanahuara with its church and mirador.