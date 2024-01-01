Casa de Moral

This stylized baroque house built in 1730 is named after the 200-year-old mulberry tree in its central courtyard. Owned by the bank BCP since 2003 it is now a museum notable for its antique maps, heavy furniture, religious art and extensive collection of Peruvian coins and banknotes. Explanations are in Spanish and English.
