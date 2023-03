The ornate Casa Ricketts has served as a seminary, archbishop’s palace, school and home to well-to-do families since it was built in 1738. Today it is the most splendiferous working bank in the city – possibly in all of Peru. Even if you’re not here for a transaction, it’s worth nosing around its small gallery of Arequipan art, and its dual interior courtyards with their puma-headed fountains.