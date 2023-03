A must for visitors who want to see more of Arequipa's cathedral, the included 45-minute bilingual tour of this 'museum' is actually a peek at the inner workings of the basilica, with an explanation of the impressive 1000-pipe church organ and the symbology and colors employed in religious paintings and ornaments. The rooftop views of Arequipa and its sillar (white volcanic rock) buildings are a bonus.

Enter from the Santa Catalina corner of the Plaza de Armas.