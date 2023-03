This magical neighborhood lane is Arequipa's most picturesque with radiant white sillar (volcanic rock) houses – people really live here – and pavers, trellis-covered park benches and pots spilling over with flowers. It could easily pass as the tidy set for 'Arequipa: The Stage Production' but has somehow managed to stay off the tourist radar. At night teenagers and lovers are drawn to the privacy of this city oasis; some gates are locked.