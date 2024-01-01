Iglesia de San Francisco

Arequipa

Originally built in the 16th century, this church has been badly damaged by several earthquakes. It still stands in its sillar (white volcanic rock)-brick fusion glory, however, and visitors can see a large crack in the cupola – testimony to the power of quakes. The garden-plaza to its left doubles as a mini-park.

  • Crosses in courtyard of Cloister of Orange Trees in Monasterio de Santa Catalina (Santa Catalina Monastery), Arequipa, Peru

    Monasterio de Santa Catalina

    0.13 MILES

    This convent shouldn’t be missed, even if you’ve overdosed on colonial edifices. Occupying a whole block and guarded by imposing high walls, it is one of…

  • Museo Santuarios Andinos

    Museo Santuarios Andinos

    0.36 MILES

    There’s an escalating drama to this theatrically presented museum, dedicated to the preserved body of a frozen ‘mummy,’ and its compulsory guided tour …

  • Museo de la Catedral

    Museo de la Catedral

    0.32 MILES

    A must for visitors who want to see more of Arequipa's cathedral, the included 45-minute bilingual tour of this 'museum' is actually a peek at the inner…

  • Yanahuara

    Yanahuara

    0.69 MILES

    This tranquil neighborhood makes for a pleasant, walkable excursion, with a mirador (lookout) as its centerpiece providing excellent views of Arequipa and…

  • La Catedral

    La Catedral

    0.24 MILES

    This beautiful building on the Plaza de Armas stands out for its stark white sillar (volcanic rock) and massive size – it's the only cathedral in Peru…

  • Laguna de Salinas

    Laguna de Salinas

    23.84 MILES

    This salt lake 4300m above sea level becomes a white salt flat during the dry months of May to December. Its size and the amount of water in it vary each…

  • Convento y Museo de la Recoleta

    Convento y Museo de la Recoleta

    0.47 MILES

    Bibliophiles will delight in this musty monastery's huge library, which contains more than 20,000 dusty books and maps; the oldest volume dates to 1494…

  • Iglesia de La Compañía

    Iglesia de La Compañía

    0.33 MILES

    If Arequipa’s cathedral seems too big, an interesting antidote is this diminutive Jesuit church on the southeast corner of the Plaza de Armas. Proving…

Nearby Arequipa attractions

1. Museo Histórico Municipal

0.05 MILES

The historical trajectory of both Arequipa and Peru is showcased in this educational, if unexciting, museum, split into different rooms dedicated to…

3. Casa Ricketts

0.21 MILES

The ornate Casa Ricketts has served as a seminary, archbishop’s palace, school and home to well-to-do families since it was built in 1738. Today it is the…

4. Casa de Moral

0.22 MILES

This stylized baroque house built in 1730 is named after the 200-year-old mulberry tree in its central courtyard. Owned by the bank BCP since 2003 it is…

7. Casona Iriberry

0.25 MILES

It's worth a peek inside this casona (large house); the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín (UNSA) is located within its 18th-century colonial halls and…

8. Plaza de Armas

0.29 MILES

Arequipa’s main plaza, unblemished by modern interference, is a museum of the city’s sillar (volcanic rock) architecture – white, muscular and…