Museo de Arte Virreinal de Santa Teresa

This gorgeous 17th-century Carmelite convent is open to the public as a living museum. The colonial-era buildings are justifiably famed for their decorative painted walls and restored rooms filled with priceless votive objets d’art, murals, precious metalwork, paintings and other historical artifacts. It is all explained by student tour guides who speak Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese; tips are appreciated. A charming shop at the front of the complex sells baked goods and rose-scented soaps made by the nuns.