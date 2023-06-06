Huaraz

Overview

Huaraz is the restless capital of this Andean adventure kingdom and its rooftops command exhaustive panoramas of the city's dominion: one of the most impressive mountain ranges in the world. Nearly wiped out by the earthquake of 1970, Huaraz isn’t going to win any Andean-village beauty contests anytime soon, but it does have personality – and personality goes a long way.

  Monumento Nacional Wilkahuaín

    Monumento Nacional Wilkahuaín

    Huaraz

    This small Wari ruin about 8km north of Huaraz is remarkably well preserved, dating from about AD 600 to 900. It’s an imitation of the temple at Chavín…

  Piscigranja de Truchas

    Piscigranja de Truchas

    Huaraz

    At the trout hatchery, Piscigranja de Truchas, you can see the stages of the trout-hatching process from eggs to adults. By the entrance, the Recreo de…

  Museo Regional de Ancash

    Museo Regional de Ancash

    Huaraz

    The Museo Regional de Ancash houses one of the most significant collections of ancient stone sculptures in South America lined up in a garden out back…

  Mirador de Retaqeñua

    Mirador de Retaqeñua

    Huaraz

    Mirador de Retaqeñua is about a 45-minute walk southeast of the center and has great views of the city and its mountainous backdrop. Unfortunately,…

  Jirón José Olaya

    Jirón José Olaya

    Huaraz

    On the east side of town, Jirón José Olaya is the only street that remained intact through the earthquakes and provides a glimpse of what old Huaraz…

Art

Northern exposure: traveling Peru's magnificent North

Aug 21, 2018 • 5 min read

