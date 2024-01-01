Museo Regional de Ancash

Huaraz

LoginSave

The Museo Regional de Ancash houses one of the most significant collections of ancient stone sculptures in South America lined up in a garden out back. Most of them are from the Recuay culture (400 BC–AD 600) and the Wari culture (AD 600–1100). Otherwise the collection is limited to a few mummies and some trepanned skulls.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stone mask on the ancient temple at Chavin de Huantar in Peru

    Chavín de Huántar

    24.35 MILES

    In most people's minds, Chavín is less a town and more a set of ruins – not any old ruins, but the erstwhile ceremonial center of one of Peru's most…

  • Santuario de Mama Ashu

    Santuario de Mama Ashu

    27.63 MILES

    Chacas’ showpiece building, dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is not just a work of art but an admirable rehabilitation project, courtesy of a…

  • Museo Nacional de Chavín

    Museo Nacional de Chavín

    24.22 MILES

    This outstanding museum, funded jointly by the Peruvian and Japanese governments, houses most of the intricate tenon heads carved with horror-stricken…

  • Monumento Nacional Wilkahuaín

    Monumento Nacional Wilkahuaín

    3.42 MILES

    This small Wari ruin about 8km north of Huaraz is remarkably well preserved, dating from about AD 600 to 900. It’s an imitation of the temple at Chavín…

  • Laguna Purhuay

    Laguna Purhuay

    26.54 MILES

    In a scoop of a valley 8km above Huari and just inside the Parque Nacional Huascarán, this idyllic lake is well set up for day excursions, but is…

  • Campo Santo

    Campo Santo

    29.72 MILES

    A giant cemetery and memorial to the former town of Yungay (Yungay Viejo) that was destroyed by a landslide triggered by the infamous 1970 earthquake,…

  • Mirador de Shallapa

    Mirador de Shallapa

    24.19 MILES

    After admiring the Chavin ruins from ground (and underground) level, you can climb up to this trio of crosses grafted onto a crag high above town for a…

  • Museo Archeologico

    Museo Archeologico

    27.63 MILES

    Small three-room museum with a modest collection of ceramics and pre-Inca objects framed by a historical trajectory of the Conchucos area (in Spanish). A…

View more attractions

Nearby Huaraz attractions

1. Jirón José Olaya

0.63 MILES

On the east side of town, Jirón José Olaya is the only street that remained intact through the earthquakes and provides a glimpse of what old Huaraz…

2. Piscigranja de Truchas

0.69 MILES

At the trout hatchery, Piscigranja de Truchas, you can see the stages of the trout-hatching process from eggs to adults. By the entrance, the Recreo de…

3. Mirador de Retaqeñua

1.05 MILES

Mirador de Retaqeñua is about a 45-minute walk southeast of the center and has great views of the city and its mountainous backdrop. Unfortunately,…

4. Monumento Nacional Wilkahuaín

3.42 MILES

This small Wari ruin about 8km north of Huaraz is remarkably well preserved, dating from about AD 600 to 900. It’s an imitation of the temple at Chavín…

5. Mirador de Shallapa

24.19 MILES

After admiring the Chavin ruins from ground (and underground) level, you can climb up to this trio of crosses grafted onto a crag high above town for a…

6. Museo Nacional de Chavín

24.22 MILES

This outstanding museum, funded jointly by the Peruvian and Japanese governments, houses most of the intricate tenon heads carved with horror-stricken…

7. Chavín de Huántar

24.35 MILES

In most people's minds, Chavín is less a town and more a set of ruins – not any old ruins, but the erstwhile ceremonial center of one of Peru's most…

8. Laguna Purhuay

26.54 MILES

In a scoop of a valley 8km above Huari and just inside the Parque Nacional Huascarán, this idyllic lake is well set up for day excursions, but is…