At the trout hatchery, Piscigranja de Truchas, you can see the stages of the trout-hatching process from eggs to adults. By the entrance, the Recreo de los Jardínes serves trout for lunch. It’s a half-hour walk from the center: walk east on Raimondi to Confraternidad Este, then turn left and cross the bridge over the Río Quilcay; the hatchery is just beyond.