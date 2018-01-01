São Tomé Day Tour - Roça Monte Café - São Nicolau Waterfalls - São Tomé City Center

Until recently the countries primary source of revenues was in fact agriculture, with cocoa as its main export. The small nation continues to rebuild their economy and is slowly becoming more and more popular amongst tourists. Visiting Africa’s second smallest country, you’re able to experience a spot that is still very raw and real. São Tomé is not perfectly laid out for tourists, so you’re time here is unique and quite local. The country is amazingly safe and always offers a warm welcome. The interior of the country also includes beautiful landscapes and is as equally packed with culture and history as the rest of the island. Our tour today will focus around the center of the capital. We will stop off at Roça Monte Café, São Nicolau Waterfalls, and explore São Tomé City Center. Roça Monte Café is one of the oldest plantations in São Tomé, located right in the center of the Island. This specific location once boasted a favorable terrain for cultivating Arabica coffee. Because of this, it also once held the title as one of the largest coffee producers in the nation. São Nicolau Waterfalls, as the name suggests our next adventure will bring us to waterfalls. The falls are located in the middle of the forest off a dirt road. Due to the fact they are perfectly situated amongst one of the islands picturesque forests packed with gorgeous fauna, this makes for a great, accessible escape out of the city to absorb some nature. There are in fact plenty of waterfalls across the Island, these falls, in particular, make you feel very in touch with nature and you’re sure to leave in awe. We will end our day together back in the city center. São Tomé City is the nation’s largest settlement. Founded by the Portuguese, the city is a beautiful example of Portuguese colonial-era architecture. Our tour might include a visit to the Cathedral, the National Museum, and more. The city has a wonderful charm to it and feels very warm as you walk surrounded by pastel colored buildings. End of your - guests will be dropped off at their hotel in São Tomé