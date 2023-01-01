Praia Banana

Once the subject of a world-famous Bacardi advertisement (you'll remember it when you see it), this picture-perfect tropical beach is located on the grounds of Roça Belo Monte, a 15-minute walk from the front gate. It is first seen from above, at a clifftop mirador (overlook; where the ad was shot), before descending to sea level, where you'll find its golden sands, in the shape of a banana, beneath swaying palms.

Hidden beneath the trees are a small bar and lounge chairs. There is snorkeling at either end, excellent swimming in between, and kayaks available from resort staff. The perfect beach day is here!