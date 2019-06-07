Claudio Corallo Chocolate Factory

Claudio Corallo is both an extraordinary person and a local institution. For over 40 years this native Italian has pursued an overriding passion for coffee and cocoa in Africa, first in Zaire and later in STP, where he has two plantations and a factory in the capital. The results are on display in this fascinating little tour, which takes you not only through the chocolate production process, but through all the thought and experimentation that went into developing the bean.

The result is a pure form of chocolate, and an acquired taste for those hooked on sugar. Visitors will also be able to taste another product of his laboratory, some amazing coffee that lingers in your mouth for hours. The factory is located in a light yellow plantation house with a small sign visible through the fence. Note that you must stop by and purchase tickets here the morning of the tour. The cost is later convertible into product.