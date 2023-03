The Casa das Artes, Criação, Ambiente e Utopias (House of the Arts, Creativity, Environment and Utopias) is an ambitious attempt to create a true cultural centre in the capital. Located in a huge warehouse, it has various elements: a restaurant/cafe/bar, an exhibition space, a crafts shop, and a stage/movie theater. It can be very quiet, however, without a special event going on. See 'Events' on its Facebook page.