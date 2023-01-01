Roça Bela Vista

While this roça (plantation) is modest in size, its buildings are in very good condition relative to those found elsewhere, and include the large manager's house (straight ahead as you enter) and the adjacent hospital (to the left). There is also some active cocoa production by the local community, so you can visit the production facilities and learn how it is done. And the roça is easy to find. From São Tomé city, turn left at the orange church in Santo Amaro (4.9km mark).