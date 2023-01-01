Roça Agostinho Neto

Once the grandest plantation in STP, Agostinho Neto is now the grandest symbol of its decline. The impressive entrance, a wide boulevard leading to the huge hospital building, now leads to a squatter village of nearly 5000 people without a decent water supply. The famous hospital building, as depicted in perfect condition on the 5000 dobra note, is slowly collapsing.

This is a powerful image of the fate of post-independence STP, and worth seeing for that reason. Dirt road entrance through broken wall on left exactly 1km past the Km9 marker.