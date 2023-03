Monte Café is the most pleasant roça to visit. A hillside village of plantation houses, it offers a small museum and formal tour of the coffee production process (the arabica variety grows well at this 600m altitude). The tour nicely ties the entire plantation together, including a school with 150 children. Tastings at the small gift shop. English-speaking guide available. The obvious entrance is located on the right about 6km inland from Trindade on the EN-3.