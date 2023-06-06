São Tomé

Overview

Ecotourists, listen up: if you want an exotic and affordable trip, then São Tomé island fits the bill, but you have to approach it correctly. By combining the island's two major ecolodges, Mucumbli in the north and Praia Inhame in the south, you can enjoy the best the island has to offer, including jungle hikes, exploring remote beaches, seeing local wildlife, visiting a roça (plantation) or two, and climbing the Pico de São Tomé, all for a very reasonable price. You may also want to splurge on Ilhéu das Rolas, a satellite resort island with exotic twists of its own, including classic tropical beaches. While the capital city of São Tomé seems to monopolise many visitors, it only requires a short visit, as its crumbling colonial buildings all tell the same story: the economic calamity following the collapse of the roças. This is an island where nature offers the best rewards.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Claudio Corallo Chocolate Factory

    São Tomé

    Claudio Corallo is both an extraordinary person and a local institution. For over 40 years this native Italian has pursued an overriding passion for…

    Cão Grande

    São Tomé

    The Great Canine is the poster image of São Tomé, and an awesome sight. An enormous tooth of rock 663m high, it is a hardened column of magma, the remains…

    Praia dos Tamarindos

    São Tomé

    One of the island's best beaches, a beautiful white crescent facing an emerald sea, with excellent swimming. An easy drive from the capital, it's empty…

    Praia Bateria

    São Tomé

    So perfect it stops you in your tracks, this cute little beach is a scallop of sand wedged between long walls of rock. Swimming here is like being in your…

  • Praia Café

    Praia Café

    São Tomé

    In the running for island's best beach, Praia Cafė is a short walk from the pier, and should not be missed. A beautiful arc of sand, it also offers…

    Roça Agua Izė

    São Tomé

    One of the original 'Big Five' roças of São Tomé, this was the plantation that kicked off the cocoa industry in STP, and it still farms the bean, albeit…

  • Pico de São Tomé

    Pico de São Tomé

    São Tomé

    This impressive peak soars 2024m above the sea like a great green tooth bleeding mist. You can see it best from the EN-1 as you drive from Neves to Santa…

  • Mercado Grande

    Mercado Grande

    São Tomé

    Alternately fascinating and repellent, the Mercado Grande is divided into two cavernous and adjacent halls, the Mercado Municipal and the newer, and…

Articles

Latest stories from São Tomé

A massive rock tower, resembling an index finger bursts out of the jungle and rises into the sky

Beaches

Beyond compare? The delights of São Tomé and Príncipe

Jul 18, 2018 • 12 min read

