Skopelos
Pine forests, olive groves, rippling vineyards and orchards of plums and almonds (many of which find their way into local cuisine) carpet the handsome island of Skopelos, which is notably wilder, artier and more laid-back than neighbouring Skiathos. Though famed for its starring role in the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Skopelos has managed to hang on to its low-key charm. The island's sheltered southeast coast harbours a string of beautiful sand-and-pebble beaches, while the northwest coast's high jagged cliffs are exposed to the elements.
There are two settlements: the wonderfully attractive main port of Skopelos Town, on the southeast coast, and the equally delightful northwest village of Glossa, 2km north of Loutraki, the island’s second port.
Explore Skopelos
Cape Amarandos
You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east…
Vakratsa Mansion
Housed in a doctor's 18th-century mansion, Vakratsa displays medical instruments, books, clothes and furniture of the era and is well worth seeing for the…
Kastani Beach
It's easy to see the temptations of Skopelos' famous 'Mamma Mia! beach': a pine-adorned, silver-sand-and-pebble stretch at the end of a steep track 13km…
Perivoliou Beach
Serene, secluded and undeveloped Perivoliou lies hidden away on Skopelos' northeast coast, 5km north (a 25-minute drive) from Glossa beyond the disused…
Antoniou Family Olive Press
Around 800m east of Glossa, signposted just beyond a petrol station, this 130-year-old, third-generation family-owned mill produces fine extra virgin…
Agios Ioannis
The small, impossibly scenic cragtop chapel of Agios Ioannis, surrounded by the shimmering Aegean 5.5km east of Glossa, is famous for having played the…
Panormos Beach
Calm glass-clear water and pine-covered hills frame this gorgeous grey-pebble bay and low-key resort, 11km northwest of Agnontas and 11km west of Skopelos…
Velanio Beach
From the eastern end of Stafylos Beach, 5km south of Skopelos Town, a path leads over a small headland to quieter silver-sand Velanio, the island’s…
Folklore Museum
Occupying a restored 18th-century mansion, this handsome museum features a Skopelean wedding room, complete with traditional costumes and bridal bed, as…
