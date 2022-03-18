Pine forests, olive groves, rippling vineyards and orchards of plums and almonds (many of which find their way into local cuisine) carpet the handsome island of Skopelos, which is notably wilder, artier and more laid-back than neighbouring Skiathos. Though famed for its starring role in the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, Skopelos has managed to hang on to its low-key charm. The island's sheltered southeast coast harbours a string of beautiful sand-and-pebble beaches, while the northwest coast's high jagged cliffs are exposed to the elements.

There are two settlements: the wonderfully attractive main port of Skopelos Town, on the southeast coast, and the equally delightful northwest village of Glossa, 2km north of Loutraki, the island’s second port.