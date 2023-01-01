You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east of town to follow a steep dust-and-rock track (4WD recommended), off which there are plenty of private rocky beach stops backed by a sea of cascading pines. Some Mamma Mia! opening scenes were filmed here.

At a sharp left turn 1.3km south of the original turn-off, you'll see a dramatic cleft in the rocks; follow the faint path here along the cliff to the water's edge, where a sea cave and pine shade provide a wonderfully spectacular stop.