Skiathitiko Spiti

Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into a fascinating two-floor museum by the knowledgeable Papadopoulis family, who show visitors around personally and offer a glass of wine in the back garden. It's in the old town, just south of Papadiamanti.

Highlights include a 19th-century sofa brought from the island's old capital, Kastro, the maroon wedding dress of the current owner's great-great-grandmother, and century-old carpets woven by family members.