Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding equipment, and an absorbing display on wartime resistance, all with detailed multilingual info booklets. Downstairs there's a recreated farmhouse interior and artefacts relating to traditional local crafts and industries, from mining to olive-oil production. It's signposted above Bar St at the southwest end of town.
Alonnisos Museum
