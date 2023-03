Triangular Agios Dimitrios, 5.5km northeast of Steni Vala, is one of the island's most beloved beaches, with a seasonal truck-canteen and domatia sitting opposite a graceful stretch of white pebbles and a few sunbeds. The uninhabited island of Peristera looms just across the water.

From the beach, a 5km, two-hour circular walking trail leads to the wetland at Kastanorema, just north.