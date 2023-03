Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is the island's (and one of the country's) most sparklingly beautiful, with beach bars, sunbeds (€8) and water sports creating a buzzy vibe. The beach gets completely packed in summer – but that's half the fun. The whole area is a protected nature reserve.