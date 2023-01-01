Theophilos Museum

This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self-taught artist from Lesvos, he earned his food and keep painting the interiors of cafes and houses, including, in 1912, this mansion. The rooms are a riot of whimsical and even humorous figures – modern, mythological and historical.

Call ahead to be sure the museum is open. It’s not easy to find, so ask for directions at the local pharmacy when you reach the village.