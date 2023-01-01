The remains of a walled Neolithic settlement, where perhaps 250 people lived 7000 years ago, stand atop a low mound just north of the village of Dimini, 6km west of Volos. Follow the trail to the rear to see – and enter – a wonderful tholos (beehive-shaped tomb).

The tholos was constructed centuries later by the inhabitants of the larger Mycenaean settlement alongside. Identified, complete with a royal palace, as ancient Iolkos – the mythic starting point of Jason and his Argonauts – the settlement is still under excavation, and closed to visitors.