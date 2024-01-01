Serpentin Organic Garden

Pelion Peninsula

A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum of all things green and flowering, including rare trees and scented roses, along with sustainable vegetable, berry and herb gardens. Call ahead. Seeds for planting and yummy homemade jams available.

