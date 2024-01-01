Dedicated to Rigas Feraios, a martyr of the Independence campaign, this humble museum once held a concealed classroom where a lone priest taught children in secret, out of view of the occupying Turks who banned schools of any sort among the rebellious Greeks. Exhibits include compelling photos of village life in the 1950s and 1960s.
Elleniko Museum
Pelion Peninsula
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.72 MILES
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
24.88 MILES
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
26.55 MILES
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
8.11 MILES
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
28.04 MILES
Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…
28.19 MILES
Skiathos was the birthplace of famous 19th-century Greek novelist and short-story writer Alexandros Papadiamantis, who is looked on as the father of…
12.73 MILES
The remains of a walled Neolithic settlement, where perhaps 250 people lived 7000 years ago, stand atop a low mound just north of the village of Dimini,…
15.51 MILES
First inhabited before 6000 BC, and thus the oldest acropolis in Greece, this Neolithic site occupies a gently sloping hillside 14km west of Volos. Well…
Nearby Pelion Peninsula attractions
0.22 MILES
Starting with just 48 schoolbooks in 1762, the fascinating Library of Zagora now holds one of the largest collections of rare books and manuscripts in…
2.08 MILES
At the wonderful Popotech Workshop, a couple of kilometres south of Pouri, Irish and Dutch transplants Gemma and Gary create unique jewellery, ceramics…
2.86 MILES
The flower-festooned village of Kissos spreads across steep terraces to all sides of this 18th-century church, where the frescoes are considered the…
4.62 MILES
The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…
6 MILES
A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…
6. Byzantine Art and Culture Museum
7.01 MILES
Perched immediately above the village square (and church) in a mansion that’s been given a modern, air-conditioned makeover, Makrinitsa’s ‘showroom of…
7.02 MILES
To find out what the Pelion’s historical mansions looked like in their prime – before being transformed into luxurious guesthouses – follow a circuitous…
8.11 MILES
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…