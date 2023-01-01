First inhabited before 6000 BC, and thus the oldest acropolis in Greece, this Neolithic site occupies a gently sloping hillside 14km west of Volos. Well signposted off the highway, and staffed by a helpful curator (and his dog), it’s divided into two parts, and may have held as many as 5000 people. Individual buildings, including the so-called ‘Potter’s House’, have been identified and partly reconstructed in Sesklo A. Sesklo B, slightly higher, consists of low ruined walls.