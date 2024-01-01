Set in an old stone mansion, very near Ano Gatzea’s station on the To Trenaki train line, this inviting little spot is dedicated to the olive and its oil. It has detailed displays of picking tools and ladders, presses and storage vessels, plus a small shop.
Olive Museum of Pelion
Pelion Peninsula
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.35 MILES
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
21.1 MILES
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
22.61 MILES
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
7.64 MILES
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
23.7 MILES
Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…
23.88 MILES
Skiathos was the birthplace of famous 19th-century Greek novelist and short-story writer Alexandros Papadiamantis, who is looked on as the father of…
11.14 MILES
The remains of a walled Neolithic settlement, where perhaps 250 people lived 7000 years ago, stand atop a low mound just north of the village of Dimini,…
13.86 MILES
First inhabited before 6000 BC, and thus the oldest acropolis in Greece, this Neolithic site occupies a gently sloping hillside 14km west of Volos. Well…
Nearby Pelion Peninsula attractions
2.98 MILES
The quaint Milies Museum exhibits local crafts and costumes, with friendly staff on hand to explain the history of the area. Call ahead to check current…
3 MILES
The church of Agioi Taxiarhes, on Milies’ central square, is noteworthy for its beautiful 18th-century frescoes, all painted over 33 years by a single…
3.01 MILES
Ask in Milies’ library, above the village square, to see their displays of antiquarian books, printed between 1498 and 1899.
6 MILES
A one-woman, one-of-a-kind labour of love, Serpentin Organic Garden is the brainchild of Doris Schlepper, who, over 30 years, has created a virtual museum…
6.17 MILES
The flower-festooned village of Kissos spreads across steep terraces to all sides of this 18th-century church, where the frescoes are considered the…
7.3 MILES
The gorgeous but somewhat decrepit little church of Agios Nikolaos stands near the car park in Damouhari. Its interior is covered in fine frescoes by an…
7.45 MILES
Set behind a pretty rose garden, this excellent museum is just back from the seafront at the southeastern limit of Volos. As well as some amazing…
7.64 MILES
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…