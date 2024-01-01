Big Banana Beach

Skiathos

Just west of Koukounaries across a narrow headland, Big Banana has long been loved for its curving shape, fragrant pines and soft cream-hued sand, but at research time access was restricted due to the construction of a new resort and the whole place was heading upmarket.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Koukounaries Beach

    0.49 MILES

    Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…

  • Kastro

    Kastro

    5.62 MILES

    Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…

  • Moni Evangelistrias

    Moni Evangelistrias

    5.59 MILES

    Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…

  • Alonnisos Museum

    Alonnisos Museum

    25.27 MILES

    Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…

  • Theophilos Museum

    Theophilos Museum

    27.67 MILES

    This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…

  • Skiathitiko Spiti

    Skiathitiko Spiti

    5.17 MILES

    Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…

  • Cape Amarandos

    Cape Amarandos

    17.66 MILES

    You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east…

Nearby Skiathos attractions

1. Little Banana Beach

0.14 MILES

Famous for its naturist and LGBT vibe, Little Banana (just north of Big Banana Beach) is blessed with white-gold sands and swaths of pines, but building…

2. Agia Eleni Beach

0.41 MILES

Around 800m north of naturist Little Banana Beach, the slender gold-sand west-coast arc of Agia Eleni Beach is a favourite with windsurfers and has a…

3. Koukounaries Beach

0.49 MILES

Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…

4. Krifi Ammos Beach

0.81 MILES

A beautiful, sheltered turquoise bay, with buttery-white sand and a snack bar, down a steep path off a (drivable) dirt track on Skiathos' northwestern tip…

5. Mandraki Beach

1.35 MILES

Distant enough to largely escape the summer masses, blonde soft-sand Mandraki, on the northwest coast, lies a 1.5km walk north along a shady path from…

6. Megalos Aselinos Beach

2.43 MILES

This long and lovely (though somewhat exposed) stretch of honey-gold sand curled into the northwest coast is a popular stopping spot for day cruises, but…

7. Moni Panagias Kounistras

2.43 MILES

From Troulos, a paved road winds 4km north and inland to the serene, uninhabited 17th-century Moni Panagias Kounistras, well worth seeking out for its…

8. Mikros Aselinos Beach

2.93 MILES

With just a handful of sun loungers and a shack-like taverna, tiny and sandy-gold rock-enclosed Mikros Aselinos rests on the northwest coast 2km north of…