Just west of Koukounaries across a narrow headland, Big Banana has long been loved for its curving shape, fragrant pines and soft cream-hued sand, but at research time access was restricted due to the construction of a new resort and the whole place was heading upmarket.
Big Banana Beach
Skiathos
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.49 MILES
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
National Marine Park of Alonnisos Northern Sporades
28.15 MILES
In a country not particularly noted for ecological foresight, Europe's largest marine park (2260 sq km) is a welcome innovation. Created in 1992, its…
5.62 MILES
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
5.59 MILES
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
25.27 MILES
Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…
27.67 MILES
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
5.17 MILES
Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…
17.66 MILES
You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east…
Nearby Skiathos attractions
0.14 MILES
Famous for its naturist and LGBT vibe, Little Banana (just north of Big Banana Beach) is blessed with white-gold sands and swaths of pines, but building…
0.41 MILES
Around 800m north of naturist Little Banana Beach, the slender gold-sand west-coast arc of Agia Eleni Beach is a favourite with windsurfers and has a…
0.49 MILES
0.81 MILES
A beautiful, sheltered turquoise bay, with buttery-white sand and a snack bar, down a steep path off a (drivable) dirt track on Skiathos' northwestern tip…
1.35 MILES
Distant enough to largely escape the summer masses, blonde soft-sand Mandraki, on the northwest coast, lies a 1.5km walk north along a shady path from…
2.43 MILES
This long and lovely (though somewhat exposed) stretch of honey-gold sand curled into the northwest coast is a popular stopping spot for day cruises, but…
2.43 MILES
From Troulos, a paved road winds 4km north and inland to the serene, uninhabited 17th-century Moni Panagias Kounistras, well worth seeking out for its…
2.93 MILES
With just a handful of sun loungers and a shack-like taverna, tiny and sandy-gold rock-enclosed Mikros Aselinos rests on the northwest coast 2km north of…