Little Banana Beach

Skiathos

Famous for its naturist and LGBT vibe, Little Banana (just north of Big Banana Beach) is blessed with white-gold sands and swaths of pines, but building works for a new luxury resort were impeding access at research time and the scene is likely to change.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Koukounaries Beach

    0.52 MILES

    Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…

  • Kastro

    Kastro

    5.55 MILES

    Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…

  • Moni Evangelistrias

    Moni Evangelistrias

    5.56 MILES

    Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…

  • Alonnisos Museum

    Alonnisos Museum

    25.32 MILES

    Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…

  • Theophilos Museum

    Theophilos Museum

    27.55 MILES

    This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…

  • Skiathitiko Spiti

    Skiathitiko Spiti

    5.19 MILES

    Bursting with generations' worth of Skiathos heirlooms, this handsome, stone-walled traditional early-20th-century home has been lovingly transformed into…

  • Cape Amarandos

    Cape Amarandos

    17.75 MILES

    You could easily lose an entire day picnicking and hidden-cove swimming at spectacular Cape Amarandos. It's just south of Agnontas: take the turn 75m east…

