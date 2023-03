It's easy to see the temptations of Skopelos' famous 'Mamma Mia! beach': a pine-adorned, silver-sand-and-pebble stretch at the end of a steep track 13km west of Skopelos Town, with glittering aqua-coloured water, excellent swimming and a string of sun loungers (€7). These days it's overlooked by a large beach bar (May to early October).