Serene, secluded and undeveloped Perivoliou lies hidden away on Skopelos' northeast coast, 5km north (a 25-minute drive) from Glossa beyond the disused 17th-century Agios Taxiarchis Monastery. Green hills give way to rocky outcrops, transparent water and a grey-sand cove, watched over by a summer beach cafe. It's sometimes a bit breezy here.