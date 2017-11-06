Welcome to Uzbekistan
Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva never fail to impress visitors with their fabulous mosques, medressas and mausoleums, while its more eccentric attractions, such as the fast disappearing Aral Sea, the fortresses of desperately remote Karakalpakstan, its boom town capital Tashkent and the ecotourism opportunities of the Nuratau Mountains, mean that even the most diverse tastes can be catered for.
Despite being a harshly governed police state, Uzbekistan remains an extremely friendly country where hospitality remains an essential element of daily life and you'll be made to feel genuinely welcome by the people you meet.
Wine Tasting Tour in Samarkand
Your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Samarkand in the morning or afternoon and drive you to Khovrenko Winery. Start by browsing through the Samarkand Museum of Winemaking, located at the winery, to learn about its history. Hear from your guide about the scientist who redesigned methods for producing award-winning vintage wines, earning prestigious recognition from worldwide competitions with multiple gold and silver medals.Taste 10 of the best varieties of Uzbek wines and two types of cognac produced by Khovrenko Winery — Sherdor and Samarkand — famous throughout central Asia.After wine tasting, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Samarkand where your tour concludes.
4-Day Pearls of Uzbekistan Tour
Day 1 (L,D): Tashkent - Bukhara (by Air) You will be greeted and picked up at Tashkent International Airport by your English-speaking guide around 9:00 am. Visit the Broadway of Amir Timur, Statue of Independence and Madrassah Barak Khan - was built by Suyunuj Khan – first Khan of Uzbek dynasty (XVI c.). Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Later you will be transferred to the local airport of Tashkent and take a flight to Bukhara. Upon arrival in Bukhara, check in to the hotel. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 2 (B,L,D): Bukhara After breakfast visit the Mausoleum Ismail Samani – the oldest building in the Central Asia (IX-X c.), Chashmai Ayyub according to the legends the Biblical Prophet whose name was Iov (Ayyub) has visited this place, Ark Citadel - the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), Minaret Kalian, Madrassah of Mir Arab that is still in use (XVI c.), Madrassah of Ulughbek (XV c.), Madrassah of Abdulazizkhan (XVII c.), Mosque Magoki Ataru the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), and Lyabi Khauz Ensemble - very famous place for tourists. In the evening, enjoy a folklore show in the madrassah Nadir Divan-Begi. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 3 (B,L,D): Bukhara – Samarkand (270 km) After breakfast transfer from Bukhara to Samarkand. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Upon arrival in Samarkand, take a sightseeing tour and visit the Gur-Emir Mausoleum (the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.), and Reghistan Square – the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.). Stay overnight in Samarkand. Day 4 (B,L,D): Samarkand - Tashkent After breakfast enjoy a sightseeing tour of Samarkand. Visit Bibi Khanum Mosque that was named after the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV в.), Siyab local bazaar where you can taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand at your own expense, Shakhi-Zinda Necropolises meaning “Alive King” (XI-XII c.), and Ulugbek Observatory, the biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Later transfer to the railway station and take the train to Tashkent. Upon arrival in Tashkent around 19:10, you will be transferred to Tashkent International Airport.
Overnight Tour of Samarkand and Shakhrisabz
D 1: Tashkent – Samarkand (L,D) Transfer from hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent to the railway Station at 07:45. Departure to Samarkand with high-speed train "Afrosiyob" at 08:30 Samarkand is the second largest city of Uzbekistan and is of the same age as Rome, Athens and Babylon- The age of Samarkand is more than 2700 years. Europeans called it the “The Land of Scientists”. A majestic and beautiful city, Samarkand is the city of legends. When Alexander the Great first time saw Samarkand, he said “ All that I heard about the beauty of Samarkand is true, but Samarkand is more beautiful than I imagined”. Arrival in Samarkand at 10:00. Meeting at the station. Sightseeing tour:Gur-Emir Mausoleum - the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.). .Registan Square - the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.).Bibi Khanum mosque - was named for the honour of the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV c.).Siyob bazaar - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand Lunch at local restaurant. Shahi-Zinda necropolis - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand.Ulugbek observatory - The biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Dinner with Uzbek family. During the dinner you will observe the pocess of preparing of Uzbek national dish "Plov"overnight in Samarkand. D 2: Samarkand - Shakhrisabz - Samarkand - Tashkent (B,L) In the morning at 08:00 drive to Shakhrisabz (1.5hrs). You will go through the pass "Takhtakaracha" (1670 m)On the road you can wath the scenery of the mountains of Shakhrisabz.Today this wonderful city is known as a native of Amir Temur (Tamerlane). He was born in the neighboring village of Hodja-Ilgar. Becoming the ruler, he turned Shakhrisabz into his summer residence. By the way, at that time Kesh was renamed to Shakhrisabz, which means “Green city" Arrival in Shakhrisabz. Sightseeing tour of Shakhrisabz Ak-Saray Palace - summer residence of Great Timur (XIV-XV c.).Mausoleum of Jakhongir and Omar-Shaykh - eldests and dearests sons of Great Timur (XIV c.), Mausoleum of Dorut-Tilovat where conqueror Tamerlane’s father and his spiritual tutor are buried.Amir Timur's (Tamerlane's) tomb discovered in 1943, when a child playing football fell through the ground.Kok-Gumbaz mosque - was built by Ulugbek from the name of his father Shakhruh (XV c.). Lunch. After lunch drive to Samarkand. On our way back we will visit old carpet weaving workshop.Arrival in Samarkand at 16:00-16:30 to the train station. The train departs for Tashkent at 17:00 and arrives in Tashkent at 19:30. Transfer to the hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent
1-Day Tour of Samarkand from Tashkent
This full day of sightseeing begins with a 7:15am pickup from any hotel in Tashkent. Travel to the railway station to catch an 8am, high-speed train departing for Samarkand. After arriving in Samarkand at 10:30am, the local tour guide and driver will be waiting upon arrival to introduce some of the most popular attractions in Samarkand. Some of the attractions and points of interest to see include: Gur-Emir Mausoleum - The burial place of Amir Temur and his dynasty Registan Square (15th-17th century) – Located in the heart of Samarkand, Register Square consists of three madrassahs: Madrassah Uughbek, MadrassahTillakari, and Madrassah Sherdar Bibi Khanum Mosque - Named in honor of the eldest wife of Great Timur (14th century) Shah-i-Zinda necropolis (12th-15th century) - The burial place of Kusamibn ibn Abbas, the cousin to the prophet Muhammad Ulugbek Observatory - The biggest observatory, built by Ulugbek (15th century) The return to the railway station is at 4:30pm to catch a high-speed train departing for Tashkent at 5pm and and arriving in Tashkent at 7:40pm. The day concludes with a drop-off at any Tashkent hotel.