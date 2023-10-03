Khiva

Famous bazaar street in Khiva, Uzbekistan

© Nomad1988/Shutterstock

Overview

Khiva’s name, redolent of caravans of enslaved people, barbaric cruelty, terrible desert journeys and steppes infested with raiding Turkmen tribesmen, struck fear into all but the boldest 19th-century hearts. Nowadays it’s a friendly and welcoming Silk Road old town that's well set up for tourism.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Inner Mosque in Tosh Hovli palace.

    Tosh-Hovli Palace

    Khiva

    This palace, which means ‘Stone House’, contains Khiva’s most sumptuous interior decoration, dense with blue ceramic tiles, carved wooden pillars and…

  • Mausoleum of Pahlavan Mahmoud, medieval poet and pahlevani champion.

    Pahlavon Mahmud Mausoleum

    Khiva

    This revered mausoleum, with its sublime courtyard and stately tilework, is one of the town’s most beautiful spots. Pahlavon Mahmud was a poet,…

  • Kalta Minor minaret and city walls in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

    Kalta Minor Minaret

    Khiva

    This fat, turquoise-tiled minaret was begun in 1851 by Mohammed Amin Khan, who according to legend wanted to build a minaret so high he could see all the…

  • Summer mosque inside ancient Kuhna Ark in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

    Kuhna Ark

    Khiva

    To your left after you enter the West Gate stands the Kuhna Ark – the Khiva rulers’ own fortress and residence, first built in the 12th century by one Ok…

  • The watchtower of the Khuna Ark, the fortress and residence of the rulers of Khiva, in Uzbekistan.

    Watchtower

    Khiva

    At the back right corner of the throne room in the Kuhna Ark, a door in the wall leads to a flight of steps up to the watchtower, the original part of the…

  • The watchtower of the Khuna Ark, the fortress and residence of the rulers of Khiva, in Uzbekistan.

    Ichon-Qala

    Khiva

    Khiva's Ichon-Qala is one of the great highlights of Uzbekistan. The perfectly preserved medieval walled town is home to dozens of mosques, medressas and…

  • City walls of Khiva in Uzbekistan.

    City Walls

    Khiva

    One highlight for which no ticket is needed is the walk along the northwestern section of the Ichon-Qala wall. The stairs can be accessed at the North…

  • Islom-Hoja Minaret, Khiva, Uzbekistan.

    Islom Hoja Minaret

    Khiva

    It's possible to climb this 57m tall minaret, Uzbekistan's highest, for fine views over the old city. Morning light offers the best views. With bands of…

Articles

Latest stories from Khiva

The blue dome and brown mud structures of the Kalon Mosque and minaret under cloudy, dusk skies.

Art

A must-visit list of incredible Silk Road sights in Uzbekistan

Apr 8, 2019 • 5 min read

