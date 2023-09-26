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Uzbekistan is the jewel of Central Asia, boasting some of the Islamic world’s most beautiful architecture and world-shaking history at every turn. The cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva never fail to impress visitors with their fabulous tiled mosques, medressas and mausoleums, while more eccentric attractions – such as the fast disappearing Aral Sea, the ancient desert fortresses of remote Karakalpakstan and the archaeological sites of Termez – mean that even the most diverse tastes will find something to get excited about.

To help you plan your trip to this fascinating nation, here are my favorite things to do in Uzbekistan.

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1. Admire the Architecture of the Silk Road

Registan Square in Samarkand. Lizavetta/Shutterstock

Magnificent Samarkand, noble Bukhara, atmospheric Khiva – the cities on the path of the historic Silk Road hold a special allure. Conquerors such as Alexander the Great, Chinggis (Genghis) Khan and Amir Timur (Tamerlane) all left behind a legacy, bringing together thinkers, traders and scholars from around the world. Local guides expand visitors’ experiences in these locations with inspiring stories. Learn about the wisdom of Timur’s wife, Bibi-Khanum, in Samarkand; unravel the destiny of the last emir of Bukhara at the Sitorai Mohi Hosa, the summer palace; and discover the life of the harem in Khiva’s Tash Hauli.

In fact, remarkable architecture can be found in every region of Uzbekistan, be it Soviet modernism, ancient mosques and minarets, or the ruins of Buddhist temples at Termez. Standout sites include Shakhrisabz, with its Ak Saray palace complex; the scattered townships of the Fergana Valley, particularly Khudayar Khan’s grand palace at Kokand; and Tashkent, with its characterful Soviet-era buildings.

Planning tip: Book high-speed trains from Tashkent to Samarkand, Bukhara or Shakhrisabz well in advance as tickets are usually in great demand. For online booking, visit the Uzbekistan Railways website, or use the national railways’ mobile phone app.

2. Learn from Experts in Uzbek Art Forms

This Silk Road crossroads has always been a center for arts and crafts, and the art scene in modern Uzbekistan is flourishing. Local artists and family dynasties make a mark in almost every area of creativity, from fashion to ceramics, suzani (embroidery) to knife making, fine art to miniature paintings.

In Tashkent, the Fergana Valley and Bukhara, you can visit ceramic-making families in their home studios and take a pottery class, buy a handmade object and, if you are lucky, cook plov together or even stay overnight. In Rishton, the Rishton Ceramic Museum, run by master potter Rustam Usmanov, is a good place to start.

To see the traditional process of making ikat, a traditional weaving style in which patterns are dyed into the fibers, head to the Yodgorlik Silk Factory in Margilan. To learn more about the ancient art of making silk paper, visit the Meros Paper Mill in Samarkand. The Bukhara school of miniature painting offers many insights into life in Uzbekistan, and some travelers spend weeks here taking classes in this art form. Many creative experiences are offered by studios, craft centers and artists in their own homes.

Modern fine art is also popular in Uzbekistan, with many young artists and edgy galleries in Tashkent. While there has been some attention from major auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s, the art market is still at a very early stage; if you do buy a painting, valuation and certification services are offered by the Art Vernissage gallery, or you can ask an artist to get an artwork certified at the Ministry of Culture.

3. Taste Variations on Plov

Uzbekistan's traditional rice dish. Maxim Shebeko/Getty Images

Plov is the answer in Uzbekistan, no matter the question. This traditional rice dish is cooked for every occasion. Plov is a source of national pride, and each region, each city, each oshpaz (master plov maker) has their own recipe and secrets for preparing this special dish. There are more than 30 varieties of plov in Uzbekistan, but most share the same core ingredients: rice, carrots, onions, meat, chickpeas, raisins, spices and oil. Sampling the varied styles of preparation and the types of rice grown in different parts of Uzbekistan is a delicious and nourishing indulgence.

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In Tashkent, you can head to the Besh Qozon plov center to see giant pots filled with different types of plov, with portions doled out to up to 500 people at a time. Samarkand and Bukhara have their own variations, which can be tasted in many local cafes. In Kokand and Rishtan in the Fergana Valley, visit a chaikhana (teahouse), where you can sit in traditional wooden seats by the water and have a leisurely meal of plov, followed by tea or freshly harvested watermelon in season.

Planning tip: If you are trying plov for the first time, try not to overdo it. It is usually eaten for lunch as it is too heavy to eat in the evening. Be sure to balance a big serving with vegetables or yogurt-based salads and green tea for digestion.

4. Visit the Surreal Landscape of the Aral Sea

Rusting ships moored in the Karakalpakstan. Tuul & Bruno Morandi/Getty Images

One of the darker legacies of Soviet history in Uzbekistan is the draining of the Aral Sea. Located in Karakalpakstan, the Aral Sea used to be the fourth-biggest lake in the world, until its waters were redirected to provide irrigation for cotton fields. As a result, the sea shrank dramatically, changing the landscape and the whole ecology of the region. Travelers can visit this remote area to see the salty desert at the bottom of this former inland sea. Famous sights include the graveyard of ships, the “lakeside” cities of Muynak and Nukus, the former island of Barsakelmes and the arid Ustyurt plateau. While in Nukus, you can also visit the Savitsky Museum to view a collection of Russian avant-garde art, hidden by the art connoisseur Savitsky in Soviet times.

Planning tip: Allow at least 2 days for a visit to the Aral Sea. You’ll need to fly to Nukus, capital of the Karakalpakstan autonomous republic, and then take a 4WD tour to reach the Aral Sea. It’s not an easy journey, but the impressions and photos you take away make the trip totally worth it.

5. Treasure Hunt in Bazaars and Art Studios

Uzbek crafts at a market stall in Khiva. Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

With Uzbekistan’s colorful culture, Silk Road legacy and local artisans, it’s almost impossible to leave without buying a homemade masterpiece as a souvenir. Artisans’ workshops and factories are the best places to find traditional crafts such as ceramics, suzani, wood carving, carpets and fabrics. For contemporary fashion, go to showrooms such as Navruz Park in Tashkent, which has many local brands, including AzukarMoreno, Mursak and Two Eagles, all of which use traditional fabrics to make modern outfits and accessories.

Also in Tashkent is the concept store Teplo, a chic home for fashion brands such as Dildora Kasimova, Maru and Soondook, and emerging makers of jewelry and home decor items. For handmade crafts, every weekend there are art fairs and craft shops in parks and cities across Uzbekistan; look for a colorful chapan (traditional cloak or heavy quilted jacket), a traditional Uzbek hat, leather goods and ceramics.

6. Sample Uzbek Wine

One of Uzbekistan’s lesser-known experiences is wine tasting. Although the poet and polymath Omar Khayyam was romanticizing local wines nine centuries ago, in Soviet times Uzbekistan fell under the influence of Russian vodka. However, dessert wines from Uzbekistan kept winning prizes at international competitions, and wine making has seen a major revival in recent decades in many regions.

One of the most interesting venues is the Uzumfermer family winery, a 30-minute drive from Tashkent. The name comes from the Uzbek word for grape – uzum – and founding family members offer specialist tours exploring grapevines, picturesque gardens, rosariums and production facilities spread over 20 hectares, followed by a wine-tasting meal of European cuisine in the terrace restaurant. You can spend a whole afternoon here, or there are a few rooms where oenophiles can stay overnight and watch the sunrise.

Another exciting way to delve into Uzbekistan’s wine history is at the Hovrenko factory in Samarkand, one of the earliest centers for alcohol production in the country.

7. Escape to the deserts, mountains, valleys and rivers

Zaamin National Park. Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua/Getty Images

Uzbekistan’s natural landscapes are diverse and picturesque, spanning mountains, foothills, deserts and dramatic valleys, as well as impressive rivers such as Amu Darya and Syr Darya, the Aral Sea, and several scenic lakes. Zaamin National Park, just 3 hours’ drive from Tashkent, is one of the country’s most unique nature sanctuaries.

For more outdoor experiences that are both adventurous and rejuvenating, try hiking in the Chimgan mountains, stargazing at the Maidanak observatory, camping near Aidarkul Lake or visiting the dunes near Moynaq in Karakalpakstan.

Planning tip: For experiences such as hiking in the mountains and stargazing, Zaamin is especially scenic and accessible in the spring.

8. Ski in the Amirsoy Mountains

Beldersoy Mountain in the Chimgan region. saiko3p/Getty Images

The opening of the Amirsoy mountain resort in 2019 transformed Uzbekistan into a regional hub for skiing and snowboarding. Only just being discovered by international visitors, Amirsoy offers high-level infrastructure and excellent natural conditions for all types of winter sports. And with aviation growing in Uzbekistan, skiing by helicopter is an exciting way to get deeper into the mountains.

Planning tip: If you prefer wild nature for your mountain adventures, you should go to the Chatkal, Beldersoy or Chimgan mountain regions near Tashkent, or Zaamin National Park in Jizzakh, all with infrastructure for skiers.

9. Stay in a traditional yurt

A yurt camp in Samarkand. Hemis.fr RM/Getty Images

If you want to experience nomadic life, Uzbekistan’s deserts are the perfect place to go. At every traditional festival, you’ll see a sample yurt and maybe be invited for tea inside, but in regions such as Karakalpakstan, there are areas where local people live in yurts full time.

In Central Asia, people decorate the interiors of their yurts with carpets, low seating and a short wooden table, set in the middle of the tent. It takes up to 3 hours to set up or take down a yurt, and each can fit up to 15 people at a time. Traditionally, yurts are used for family meals and sleeping; in winter, the table is moved and a fire is lit in its place, with sleeping spaces arranged around it.

In the tourist camps, yurts are fitted out with relatively comfortable mattresses and washroom facilities are provided in a separate building. A trip to a yurt camp will usually include camel riding, watching the sunrise or sunset (perhaps at a nearby lake), and meals and evening folklore performances around the fire.

The most popular yurt camps in Uzbekistan are at Nurata in the Navoi region and the Aidar and Muynak yurt camps in Karakalpakstan. The conditions can be very modest and the wildlife and nature unpredictable – be ready for adventure!