Overnight Tour of Samarkand and Shakhrisabz

D 1: Tashkent – Samarkand (L,D) Transfer from hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent to the railway Station at 07:45. Departure to Samarkand with high-speed train "Afrosiyob" at 08:30 Samarkand is the second largest city of Uzbekistan and is of the same age as Rome, Athens and Babylon- The age of Samarkand is more than 2700 years. Europeans called it the “The Land of Scientists”. A majestic and beautiful city, Samarkand is the city of legends. When Alexander the Great first time saw Samarkand, he said “ All that I heard about the beauty of Samarkand is true, but Samarkand is more beautiful than I imagined”. Arrival in Samarkand at 10:00. Meeting at the station. Sightseeing tour:Gur-Emir Mausoleum - the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.). .Registan Square - the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.).Bibi Khanum mosque - was named for the honour of the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV c.).Siyob bazaar - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand Lunch at local restaurant. Shahi-Zinda necropolis - taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand.Ulugbek observatory - The biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Dinner with Uzbek family. During the dinner you will observe the pocess of preparing of Uzbek national dish "Plov"overnight in Samarkand. D 2: Samarkand - Shakhrisabz - Samarkand - Tashkent (B,L) In the morning at 08:00 drive to Shakhrisabz (1.5hrs). You will go through the pass "Takhtakaracha" (1670 m)On the road you can wath the scenery of the mountains of Shakhrisabz.Today this wonderful city is known as a native of Amir Temur (Tamerlane). He was born in the neighboring village of Hodja-Ilgar. Becoming the ruler, he turned Shakhrisabz into his summer residence. By the way, at that time Kesh was renamed to Shakhrisabz, which means “Green city" Arrival in Shakhrisabz. Sightseeing tour of Shakhrisabz Ak-Saray Palace - summer residence of Great Timur (XIV-XV c.).Mausoleum of Jakhongir and Omar-Shaykh - eldests and dearests sons of Great Timur (XIV c.), Mausoleum of Dorut-Tilovat where conqueror Tamerlane’s father and his spiritual tutor are buried.Amir Timur's (Tamerlane's) tomb discovered in 1943, when a child playing football fell through the ground.Kok-Gumbaz mosque - was built by Ulugbek from the name of his father Shakhruh (XV c.). Lunch. After lunch drive to Samarkand. On our way back we will visit old carpet weaving workshop.Arrival in Samarkand at 16:00-16:30 to the train station. The train departs for Tashkent at 17:00 and arrives in Tashkent at 19:30. Transfer to the hotel"XXXX" in Tashkent