Yodgorlik Silk Factory

Margilon's main attraction is this fascinating factory, a block west of the central Dekon Bazaar. English-language guides can walk you through traditional methods of silk production from steaming and unravelling the cocoons to the tie-dyeing and weaving of the dazzling khanatlas (hand-woven silk) fabrics for which Margilon is famous.

After the tour you can buy silk or adras (silk-cotton mix) by the metre (US$8 to US$25) in the showroom, a former mosque. There are also silk scarves, clothing, carpets and embroidered items for sale. Visa cards accepted.