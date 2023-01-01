Sayid Ahmad Hoja Medressa

This charming medressa was converted into a crafts centre more than a decade ago, with the former hujras (cell-like living quarters) now housing a suzani embroiderer, metal worker, copper chaser and cloth block print stamper. The main attraction is the workshop of Rosuljon Mirzoakhmedov, the latest in nine generations of master ikat weavers, who has a sales room in the winter mosque. A water channel flows through the medressa, an unusual design that the local cloth dyers have taken full advantage of.

The medressa is a 15-minute walk south and then east from the central crossroads.