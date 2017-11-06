Welcome to Bukhara
Most of the centre is an architectural preserve, full of medressas and minarets, a massive royal fortress and the remnants of a once-vast market complex. Government restoration efforts have been more subtle and less indiscriminate than in flashier Samarkand. The city’s accommodation options are by far the best and most atmospheric in the country.
You’ll need at least two days to see the main sights. Try to allow time to lose yourself in the old town; it’s easy to overdose on the 140-odd protected buildings and miss the whole for its many parts.
Top experiences in Bukhara
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Bukhara activities
4-Day Pearls of Uzbekistan Tour
Day 1 (L,D): Tashkent - Bukhara (by Air) You will be greeted and picked up at Tashkent International Airport by your English-speaking guide around 9:00 am. Visit the Broadway of Amir Timur, Statue of Independence and Madrassah Barak Khan - was built by Suyunuj Khan – first Khan of Uzbek dynasty (XVI c.). Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Later you will be transferred to the local airport of Tashkent and take a flight to Bukhara. Upon arrival in Bukhara, check in to the hotel. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 2 (B,L,D): Bukhara After breakfast visit the Mausoleum Ismail Samani – the oldest building in the Central Asia (IX-X c.), Chashmai Ayyub according to the legends the Biblical Prophet whose name was Iov (Ayyub) has visited this place, Ark Citadel - the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), Minaret Kalian, Madrassah of Mir Arab that is still in use (XVI c.), Madrassah of Ulughbek (XV c.), Madrassah of Abdulazizkhan (XVII c.), Mosque Magoki Ataru the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), and Lyabi Khauz Ensemble - very famous place for tourists. In the evening, enjoy a folklore show in the madrassah Nadir Divan-Begi. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 3 (B,L,D): Bukhara – Samarkand (270 km) After breakfast transfer from Bukhara to Samarkand. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Upon arrival in Samarkand, take a sightseeing tour and visit the Gur-Emir Mausoleum (the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.), and Reghistan Square – the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.). Stay overnight in Samarkand. Day 4 (B,L,D): Samarkand - Tashkent After breakfast enjoy a sightseeing tour of Samarkand. Visit Bibi Khanum Mosque that was named after the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV в.), Siyab local bazaar where you can taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand at your own expense, Shakhi-Zinda Necropolises meaning “Alive King” (XI-XII c.), and Ulugbek Observatory, the biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Later transfer to the railway station and take the train to Tashkent. Upon arrival in Tashkent around 19:10, you will be transferred to Tashkent International Airport.
Central Asia – Multi-Stan Adventure
With their reputation for welcoming visitors and their unique cultural footprint, the countries of Central Asia will remind you why you travel. This comprehensive 23-day tour will take you through all the 'Stans we visit, offering a fascinating glimpse at a beautiful part of the world most travellers miss. Stay at unique homestays, sleep in traditional yurts, discover the breathtaking mountain and desert scenery, enjoy free time in the Uzbek city of Tashkent, and roam gorgeous buildings built centuries ago. See Central Asia with a group of like-minded adventurers and an expert Chief Experience Officer (CEO) and cross off an entire and unexpected region of the world from your must-see list.
Best of Tajikistan & Uzbekistan
Get yourself to two incredible (and often overlooked) destinations: Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This 15-day combo trip brings together the best highlights of these two cultures for first-time visitors. Stay at unique Tajik homestays and roam the stunning countryside before heading to the cultural centre of Samarkand. Spend a night in a traditional desert yurt and discover a part of the world few others get to see. This is a tour for all kinds of adventurers.
Best of Uzbekistan
While it doesn't get a lot of attention, Uzbekistan is a life-changing destination for all who are smart enough to visit. These 10 days will take you through some of the greatest cultural highlights the country has to offer. Marvel at the gorgeous mosques in Samarkand, experience a one-night stay in a traditional desert yurt, and immerse yourself in the diverse culture of ancient Bukhara. Uzbekistan is a must-see for any seasoned (or first-time) traveller.
Central Asia on the Silk Road
Since opening up to travellers, China and its northwestern neighbours don’t seem quite as out-there a destination to some people – but they’re clearly not looking in the right places. This comprehensive 26-day journey from Beijing to Tashkent is one of those experiences that will stay with you for a lifetime. Picking up in the Chinese capital, you’ll visit the Uyghur province of Xinjiang, learning about the food, culture and history of this minority group. Then, we’ll leave China behind and venture into Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to retrace part of the route that helped build empires: The Silk Road. From stunning snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, experience a side of Asia in a way that you’ll barely believe is real.
GEEO India and Nepal
If you’re looking to experience the diversity of India and Nepal, this 15-day trip contrasts the kaleidoscope of culture and colour that is India with the pristine serenity of Nepal's Himalayan mountains. From the ghats that line the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi to an elephant safari in Chitwan National Park, our expert CEOs will take you through a region of unsurpassed natural beauty and spirituality before revealing to you the rugged Himalayan landscape of Nepal’s magical capital, Kathmandu.