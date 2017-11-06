4-Day Pearls of Uzbekistan Tour

Day 1 (L,D): Tashkent - Bukhara (by Air) You will be greeted and picked up at Tashkent International Airport by your English-speaking guide around 9:00 am. Visit the Broadway of Amir Timur, Statue of Independence and Madrassah Barak Khan - was built by Suyunuj Khan – first Khan of Uzbek dynasty (XVI c.). Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Later you will be transferred to the local airport of Tashkent and take a flight to Bukhara. Upon arrival in Bukhara, check in to the hotel. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 2 (B,L,D): Bukhara After breakfast visit the Mausoleum Ismail Samani – the oldest building in the Central Asia (IX-X c.), Chashmai Ayyub according to the legends the Biblical Prophet whose name was Iov (Ayyub) has visited this place, Ark Citadel - the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), Minaret Kalian, Madrassah of Mir Arab that is still in use (XVI c.), Madrassah of Ulughbek (XV c.), Madrassah of Abdulazizkhan (XVII c.), Mosque Magoki Ataru the center of government of Bukhara (IV BC), and Lyabi Khauz Ensemble - very famous place for tourists. In the evening, enjoy a folklore show in the madrassah Nadir Divan-Begi. Overnight stay in Bukhara. Day 3 (B,L,D): Bukhara – Samarkand (270 km) After breakfast transfer from Bukhara to Samarkand. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Upon arrival in Samarkand, take a sightseeing tour and visit the Gur-Emir Mausoleum (the burial place of the Great Amir Temur and his dynasty (XIV-XV c.), and Reghistan Square – the main square of Samarkand. It consists of Madrassah Ulugbek (XV c.), Madrassah Sherdor (XVII c.) and Madrassah Tilla Kori) (XVII c.). Stay overnight in Samarkand. Day 4 (B,L,D): Samarkand - Tashkent After breakfast enjoy a sightseeing tour of Samarkand. Visit Bibi Khanum Mosque that was named after the eldest wife of Great Timur (XIV в.), Siyab local bazaar where you can taste the best breads and fruits of Samarkand at your own expense, Shakhi-Zinda Necropolises meaning “Alive King” (XI-XII c.), and Ulugbek Observatory, the biggest observatory was built by Ulugbek (XVc.). Later transfer to the railway station and take the train to Tashkent. Upon arrival in Tashkent around 19:10, you will be transferred to Tashkent International Airport.